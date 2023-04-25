Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to USD 750 million green bond issuance by REC Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], April 25 (/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) advised in relation to REC's Limited's USD 750 million issuance of 5.625 per cent green bonds ("Notes"). CAM advised the "Dealers" to the transaction, namely, Barclays Bank PLC, DBS Bank Limited, MUFG Securities Asia Limited, State Bank of India (London Branch) and Standard Chartered Bank. This is REC Limited's first overseas bond issuance in two years. The issuance of the Notes represents the largest ever senior USD tranche by an Indian NBFC, and the largest ever senior green bond tranche by a South/ South-East Asian issuer.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Gokul Rajan, Partner and Regional Head Markets Practice - Northern Region; with support from Chinar Gupta, Associate; and Iti Mishra, Associate.

As a part of the transaction, REC Limited has raised USD 750 million through the issuance of 5.625 per cent green bonds with a five-year maturity under its existing USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note (MTN) programme by way of note offering circular dated April 3, 2023. The Notes are listed at (i) the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited; and (ii) the NSE IFSC Limited.

The net proceeds from the issue of Notes will be applied by REC Limited to finance the new or existing power, logistics and/or infrastructure projects in India in renewable energy category, or clean transportation category or other categories as described in REC Limited's green finance framework in accordance with the approvals granted by the RBI from time to time and in accordance with the ECB Guidelines.

Other parties to the transaction included Allen & Overy (Asia) Pte Ltd (acted as International legal counsel for Issuer), Linklaters Singapore Pte. Ltd (acted as International legal counsel for Dealers).

The listing of Notes was completed on 4th April 2023.

