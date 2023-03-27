Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises the placement agents in relation to the sale of shares of InterGlobe Aviation by Shobha Gangwal

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], March 27 (/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited (Goldman Sachs), J.P. Morgan India Private Limited (JP Morgan) and Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited (Morgan Stanley); (collectively "the Placement Agents") in relation to the sale of shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited by Shobha Gangwal.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised the Placement Agents on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Gokul Rajan, Partner & Head - Norther Region Markets Practice; with support from Anuj Pethia, Consultant, and Adwait Deshmukh, Trainee-Legal.

As a part of the transaction, the Placement Agents facilitated the sale of 15.6 million shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, by Shobha Gangwal, wife of Mr. Rakesh Gangwal, the co-founder and promoter of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, through a share sale on the stock exchanges.

The reported aggregate value of the transaction is INR 2944 crore.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included Latham & Watkins LLP (acted as international legal counsel for banks).

The Transaction was signed on 15th February 2023; and closed on 17th February 2023.

