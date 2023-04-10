Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises TPG on sale of equity shares of Campus Activewear Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], April 10 (/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd (TPG), in relation to the sale of shares of Campus Activewear Limited for an aggregate purchase consideration of approximately Rs 803 crore.

The Capital Markets and Securities Regulatory Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised TPG on the transaction. The transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head Capital Markets; and Vinay Sirohia, Partner, with support from Tanvi Kini, Senior Associate.

Rutu Gandhi, Partner; with support from Kinjal Shah, Senior Associate; and Saurav Das, Associate, advised on the legal and regulatory considerations under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

As a part of the transaction, TPG Growth III SF Pte. Ltd sold 23,207,692 equity shares of Campus Activewear Limited by way of a share sale on the screen-based trading platform of the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included JM Financial Institutional Securities Limited (acted as the broker) and LLP Latham & Watkins LLP (acted as International legal counsel for the Seller).

The Transaction was signed on 24th March 2023; and closed on 27th March 2023.

