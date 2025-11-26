Cytecare Hospitals Successfully Performs Its First Kidney Transplant After Receiving Official Transplant License

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Cytecare Hospitals proudly announces a major clinical milestone with the successful completion of its first kidney transplant surgery after receiving the official Kidney Transplant License. The patient has recovered well and has been discharged in stable condition, marking a significant achievement in Cytecare's journey toward comprehensive, advanced tertiary care.

The transplant was performed by a multidisciplinary team comprising experts from nephrology, urology, anaesthesia, transplant surgery, critical care, and transplant nursing. This accomplishment highlights Cytecare's readiness and commitment to providing safe, ethical, and world-class organ transplant services in Karnataka.

Mr. Jojis Mathew, The Center Head, Cytecare Hospitals said: "Receiving the kidney transplant license and successfully completing our first case is a monumental step forward. It showcases our hospital's clinical excellence, infrastructure readiness, and dedication to delivering holistic care to patients with end-stage kidney disease. We are deeply grateful to the donor family and proud of our medical team for their expertise and compassion."

Dr. Krithika Mohan, Consultant & Lead - Nephrology and Transplant Medicine at Cytecare Hospitals, Cytecare Hospitals, added:

"This successful transplant reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. Our team ensured comprehensive pre-evaluation and meticulous post-operative care, enabling the patient's smooth recovery. We look forward to supporting more patients through our structured and ethical transplant program."

Dr. Ashwin Giridhar, Senior Consultant- Urology, Renal Transplant and Uro Oncology at Cytecare Hospitals, shared: "Performing the first transplant at Cytecare is both an honor and a responsibility. The seamless coordination between all departments made this outcome possible. Our focus remains on delivering precision-driven surgical care and ensuring long-term graft survival for every patient who entrusts us with their treatment."

Patient Testimonial - Yaseen Pasha, 21 years

Yaseen, a young and spirited boy who dreams of living life "king size," received the gift of life from his father, who donated one of his kidneys. Expressing his gratitude, Yaseen said:

"I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the care I received at Cytecare. The entire teamdoctors, nurses, counselorsstood by me and my family throughout the journey. They motivated us at every step and gave us the confidence to move forward. I feel stronger today, and I'm looking forward to living a full life. I will continue my follow-ups, and I know I am in safe hands."

The transplant program at Cytecare is supported by:

- A dedicated Transplant ICU with advanced monitoring systems

- A highly experienced transplant surgery and nephrology team

- Streamlined pre-, peri-, and post-transplant protocol pathways

- Ethical processes aligned with national transplant regulations

- Robust patient education, counselling, and donor-recipient evaluation mechanisms

This first successful transplant positions Cytecare Hospitals as a trusted centre for advanced organ transplantation, equipped with top-tier clinical expertise and patient-focused care pathways.

About Cytecare Hospitals

Cytecare Hospitals, Bengaluru, is a leading specialty hospital known for its patient-centric approach and evidence-based clinical practices. The hospital is committed to excellence in oncology, multi-organ transplant, critical care, and advanced surgical specialties.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor