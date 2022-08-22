"Daily Meditation, The Five Elements", new music release by Sandeep Khurana

California-based Film Maker and Music Composer Sandeep Khurana released his new single, titled 'Daily Meditation, The Five Elements'. Encompassing a vast array of meditation sounds, the musical treat is also a guided meditation recited by Sandeep Khurana, that indulges listeners in a spiritual and expansive experience, taking them on a journey of healing and mind relaxation. The meditation focuses on identifying and mentally resonating with the five elements within us, Water, Fire, Air, Earth and Ether.

The eclectic music creates a multidimensional sound experience, establishing one's connection with the individual characteristics of each of the five elements that the human body is comprised of. Each of the sounds perfectly portrays the essence of the five elements, whether it's the vigorous energy associated with the Fire Element, the smooth vibes associated with Water, the freedom associated with Air, the groundedness associated with Earth, and the mystical aura of Ether. The instruments have been chosen by Sandeep Khurana to convey the expressions of each of the five elements. The single is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, and all major online music stores.

A versatile music composer with a unique signature style, Sandeep Khurana's psychedelic albums are cross-genres from Contemporary, New Age Music, Neo-Classical, Psychedelic and Easy Listening to Dance and World Music. His music is inspiring, has a mystifying feel and arouses deep emotions.

Sandeep has previously released a vast number of albums in the genres of New Age Music, World Music, and Fusion Music. His podcasts have been among the Top 100 on iTunes Charts in many countries. He has produced and directed short films, documentaries and music videos. His short films have received awards, and special mention in many international film festivals, including the 12th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2022, San Francisco Arthouse Short Festival, Paris Cinema Awards, and Tagore International Film Festival 2022, Mumbai International Film Festival India, Europe Film Festival UK and more. His music has been part of TV productions on STAR TV (for an Asian Reality Show), Channel V (for an Asian Reality Show), KMVT15 California TV Channel (Documentary on Green House), and other channels in Florida, and Chicago

His other musical works include Nam Myoho Renge Kyo Buddhist Chants, Shiva Mantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Relaxing Music, Guided Meditation For Beginners, Shri Hanuman Chalisa Chants, Workout Music, Energy Healing, Kriya Yoga For Meditation, Inspiring Piano, Tibetan Om Chants, Ocean Sounds Symphony, Om Mani Padme Hum, Flute Piano And Ocean Sounds, Guitar And Ocean Sounds, Solar Plexus Guided Healing, Chakra Healing Sounds, Saraswati Vandana, OM Mantra For Relaxation, Rudra Chants, Karma Cleansing Mantra and many more.

Originally from New Delhi, Sandeep Khurana graduated as a Computer Engineer from Delhi Institute of Technology and then studied music at prestigious schools including Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Delhi, Ali Akbar Khan College of Music, USA and also pursued studies in Film Production, Direction and TV Journalism at (AAFT) Asian Academy Of Film And Television, India and then further studied Video Production at Stanford University, California.

His music is available on popular online music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and other platforms.

Artist Link on Spotify

Facebook Public Page

This story is provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor