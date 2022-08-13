DairyTech India 2022 will Motivate Farmers to Set Profitable Dairy Businesses

August 13: Since 1998, India has grown to become the world’s largest producer and consumer of dairy products. The dairy industry has become one of rural India’s key economic sectors, providing jobs and money. In 2020, the sector had grown to 11,357 billion INR.

With a vision to keep this holistic growth intact in the Indian dairy sector, Media Today Group is all set to host the 11th edition of the mega-dairy expo, DairyTech India 2022, at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre compliment the AgriTech India series from 26 to 28 August 2022. Along with putting forward beneficial business prospects, the DairyTech India 2022 expo will promote the dairy industry in India as a tool for all-around socio-economic development.

As the farming and the dairy sectors share an association owing to the equally connected inputs and outputs, DairyTech India 2022 will promote the two together to move towards holistic growth. Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi, Chief Coordinator, Media Today Group, says, “It is significant to bring in quality feed material and well-organized feeding techniques, encourage commercialization and automation of dairy farms, expand networks to promote processed food and beverages based on milk, have well managed cold chain amenities to reduce wastage and organize the sector further.”

Aligned with the Government’s various schemes and initiatives to improve the dairy sector, DairyTech India 2022 is being touted as the best place to become part of the emerging Indian Dairy and Grain Industry and promote further commercialization. “Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of INR 21,971 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2024, Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi adds further.

Consumers who care about leading healthy lives in the post-pandemic era have flipped the script for the dairy sector. This has spurred market participants in dairy foods to innovate greatly in their products. DairyTech India 2022 will allow businesses to investigate cutting-edge strategies to draw customers and educate them about ground-breaking technical developments to improve product development and infuse more variety and zeal into their products.

Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi claims that India has the largest bovine population in the world as blessed with a huge biodiversity of 43 indigenous cattle breeds and 13 Buffalo breeds. However, the milk production per animal is significantly low compared to the other major dairy producers.

Besides, the Indian dairy sector is plagued with various impediments like fodder shortage, poor quality of feed, poor transportation facilities, and lack of appropriate cold chain infrastructure. As a result, the supply side lacks in elasticity that is expected of it. The expo will introduce the new age of light protective packaging for cow’s milk. Light-protective packaging may be the most effective approach in protecting milk from photo-induced sensory damage.

Commercial dairy farming in India is undoubtedly playing a significant role in our country’s total milk manufacturing and economy. And approximately all regions of India are appropriate for setting up the dairy farming business. While attending the expo, farmers can learn about better dairy or cattle management, good breeding, a balanced diet, disease prevention in livestock, primary care, and modern farming techniques to get better production.

Understanding the growing significance of commercialization, DairyTech India will take over the dairy sector needs to meet the challenges of globalization in terms of organized manufacturing and marketing. It will give momentum to set up technically profitable dairy farms leading to clean milk production.

