Dangal TV becomes No. 4 Channel in India across GECs

Dangal TV is steadfast on it's journey to the top of the HSM GEC leader-board.

Week-on-week, the channel is not just winning accolades and unadulterated love of its viewers but is also inching up the BARC ladder.

While week 6 was a 5 on 5 for Dangal TV with all its 5 shows making it to top 5 position in the prime-time slots.

Dangal TV scales new heights on the BARC charts, with the channel holding strong at 4th position in India across GECs (Pay + FTA) in week 7.

Backed by popular shows, Rakshabandhan Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhaal, Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Mann Sundar, Sindur Ki Keemat and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Dangal TV continues to lead in the rural as well as urban market. The channel also has the highest number of original shows out of all the FTA channels.

Dangal TV's positioning of being rooted in the heartland has worked wonders for the channel. In fact, it's fresh take on age-old customs and traditions spread across the rural parts of the country has helped the channel build connections with the masses on a deeper level through all its five prime time shows.

All five shows have been gaining massive popularity and have become fan favourites in no time. Even the leading stars of all the shows have become household names. With TV continuing to be a primary source of entertainment for most families, GEC content is the most widely consumed genre across television. Dangal TVs strategy to penetrate in rural India has really made the channel a big competitor of the PAY channels.

"This is just the beginning for Dangal TV. We have always focused on a steady but organic growth of our channel and shows and finally our strategy is seeing fruition. The mass popularity and the love that we have been receiving is showing up on the BARC charts making this journey highly gratifying!" says Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Dangal TV.

Source: BARC, Market : All India, TG : 15+ All (PAY+ FTA) Period : Wk'7'22.

