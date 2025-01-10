Dassault Systèmes Drives Technological Innovation at CES 2025 with 3DEXPERIENCE Lab Startups

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 10: At CES 2025, the global stage for technology and innovation, Dassault Systèmes showcases how its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab is transforming startup ecosystems through cutting-edge technological empowerment. Two pioneering startups—Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses—are leveraging Dassault Systèmes' advanced 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to push the boundaries of digital design, simulation, and virtual twin technology.

The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform supports efficient, sustainable, and scalable solutions by enabling the creation of virtual experience twins—digitally accurate representations of the real world. This approach seamlessly integrates product innovation, natural ecosystems, and human life, ensuring technology drives harmony and sustainability.

Virtual Twin Technology in Healthcare: Pacify Medical's Hydrogel Dressing

Pacify Medical, one of the standout startups backed by Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, is revolutionizing healthcare with a proprietary hydrogel-based dressing for burns and wounds. Utilizing the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform, the company has optimized its product design and manufacturing processes through advanced simulations and virtual prototypes.

The hydrogel dressing is engineered to improve patient outcomes through superior moisture control, biocompatibility, and accessibility. CES attendees can explore this innovation in Eureka Park, a global premier showcase for emerging technologies. By leveraging Dassault Systèmes' simulation tools, Pacify Medical has streamlined R&D cycles, enabling rapid time-to-market for their life-changing technology.

Wearable Tech Meets Virtual Engineering: Mustard Glasses

Mustard Glasses is pioneering the future of wearable devices with a connected platform that integrates real-time health monitoring and advanced healthcare functionalities. With support from the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, the company used virtual twin technology to refine product design, simulate usage scenarios, and ensure precision in performance.

Blending cutting-edge embedded technology with sleek aesthetics, Mustard Glasses is redefining wearable devices and setting new standards in the industry. As the first Indian startup to be showcased at CES Unveiled, the brand demonstrates the transformative potential of virtual engineering in driving innovation within the fast-growing health-tech sector. This landmark achievement positions Mustard Glasses as a trailblazer, earning recognition at the prestigious CES Unveiled events organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ahead of the globally renowned CES.

Enabling Disruption through Advanced Platforms

At the core of these technological breakthroughs is Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform—a unified digital environment that combines design, engineering, and manufacturing tools with advanced simulation capabilities. By creating virtual twins, startups like Pacify Medical and Mustard Glasses have validated their concepts and optimised their solutions without the need for extensive physical prototypes, significantly reducing development time and costs.

The platform's collaborative capabilities also foster multidisciplinary teamwork, enabling startups to integrate diverse expertise and scale their innovations more effectively.

Frédéric Vacher, Head of Innovation at Dassault Systèmes, stated, “We accelerate disruptive innovations that hold the promise to positively impact people and society. Our science-based virtual twin experiences leverage artificial intelligence and harness collective human intelligence, helping innovators everywhere take concrete actions to help change the world and inspire the metamorphosis of industry.”

Suhaspritipal Gongate, head of the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab in India, emphasized the role of technology in driving startup success: “Our 3DEXPERIENCE Platform is a game-changer for startups looking to disrupt industries. By providing them with virtual twin technology and advanced simulation tools, we empower innovators to not only design but also validate their ideas in a fully digital environment. This enables rapid iteration, sustainable practices, and faster market entry for transformative solutions.”

About Dassault Systèmes and 3DEXPERIENCE Lab

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is at the forefront of digital transformation, providing virtual environments that allow individuals and organizations to imagine sustainable solutions. The 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, its open innovation accelerator program, supports startups by providing access to advanced tools, mentorship, and collaborative ecosystems to drive breakthrough innovations.

To learn more about Dassault Systèmes and its technology offerings, kindly visit the website www.3ds.com. Explore the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab's global initiatives at https://3dexperiencelab.3ds.com/en/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor