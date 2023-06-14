Datacipher Education Services wins Fortinet's 2023 Partner of the Year Authorized Training Center Award

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14: Datacipher Education Services Pvt Ltd, a leading cybersecurity training provider, announced today that it was recognized with the Fortinet Training Institute's 2023 ATC Award for the Partner of the Year in India/APAC category. The second annual ATC Awards recognize the invaluable work that Fortinet's Authorized Training Centers (ATCs) have accomplished in the past year to train and upskill security professionals, helping to close the cybersecurity skills gap. As a Fortinet ATC, Datacipher Education Services delivers professionals with the Fortinet Training Institute's industry-recognized curriculum from the company's NSE Certification program.

The Partner of the Year award recognizes an ATC who has provided training to the most significant number of individuals and to ATC partners who have demonstrated commitment to training their customers on Fortinet products and solutions.

"We are very excited to receive this award from Fortinet," said Amarandhar Kotha, Managing Director at Datacipher. "By collaborating with and leveraging Fortinet NSE Certification program, we have been able to supercharge business and help the customers meet today's cybersecurity skill development challenges head on."

"This recognition underscores both our incredible cybersecurity training delivery and the trust our customers have for Datacipher for over a decade," said Asif Ali Khan, Head of Education Business at Datacipher. "This is all made possible thanks to our incredibly talented trainers. It is their technical expertise and dedication to excellence that has contributed to the award we received."

Fortinet Authorized Training Centers (ATCs) are a network of accredited training organizations in more than 150 countries/territories around the world teaching in 26 different languages. Courses are delivered in both classroom and online formats and offer the same top-quality training one would receive from Fortinet directly. Learn more about how Fortinet's Training Institute, comprised of the ATC program, NSE Certification program, Academic Partner program, and Education Outreach, is closing the cyber skills gap around the world.

