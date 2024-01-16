Davos 2024: Climate imperatives centre stage as global leaders wrestle with historic challenges, activist scepticism

Davos [Switzerland], January 16 : The World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, has thrust climate change into the limelight as leaders grapple with the pressing challenges outlined in the WEF's Global Risks report.

With COP28 fresh in memory and the climate crisis topping the list of the next decade's biggest risks, governments and business leaders face monumental tasks amid deepening international divisions.

The WEF's Global Risks report, published ahead of Davos, identifies climate change as one of the most significant threats over the next decade.

While misinformation and disinformation were deemed the most immediate risks, half of the most severe threats over the next decade are environmental.

These include extreme weather events, changes to Earth's systems, biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse, and a scarcity of natural resources. Of the 1,400 global experts surveyed, two-thirds expressed concerns about extreme weather events in 2024.

The report emphasizes the scarcity of cooperation on global issues like climate change and calls on leaders to rethink strategies and foster research into areas such as climate modeling and green transition technologies.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF, urged delegates to "advance dialogue, strengthen cooperation, and deepen partnerships on critical global challenges" in a world marked by fractures and growing societal divides.

Following historic agreements at COP28, including tripling renewable energy and transitioning away from fossil fuels, Davos faces the challenge of translating these pledges into tangible actions.

Addressing and mitigating climate change is seen by the WEF as a crucial way for leaders to demonstrate responsible leadership and cooperation.

The theme "Rebuilding Trust" at this year's Davos meeting aligns with the need for concrete plans to achieve carbon neutrality and protect nature.

Leaders will discuss long-term plans to achieve a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050 while ensuring affordable, secure, and inclusive access to energy, food, and water.

Green technology is expected to be a focal point of discussion, particularly regarding the energy transition, one of the six main themes at Davos.

The International Energy Agency's recent revelation of a rapid surge in renewable energy rollout adds momentum to the discussions.

Despite these discussions, Davos has long faced criticism as a symbol of global elitism. Activists argue that the WEF elite has been complacent about the realities of the climate crisis. Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist, denounced the attention given to those "fueling the destruction of the planet" at Davos.

Ahead of the annual meeting, climate activists took to the streets, blocking the road to the WEF venue and causing an 18-kilometer traffic jam.

Protestors gathered under the banner "Smash WEF - take back control!" with demands, including a global tax on the largest assets to finance socially just climate protection.

Nicola Siegrist, President of JUSO Switzerland, expressed concerns about the wealthiest and most powerful individuals addressing global crises behind closed doors, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate change, war, fascism, and injustice.

As Davos unfolds, the challenge lies in bridging the gap between the discussions within the exclusive meeting rooms and the expectations and demands of climate activists advocating for more inclusive and actionable strategies to combat the climate crisis.

The world watches closely as leaders navigate these challenges in the quest for a sustainable and equitable future.

