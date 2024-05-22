Day 2 for Manya Pathak on Cannes Red Carpet at 77th Cannes Film Festival, looking Stunning and Royal

New Delhi (India), May 22: Manya Pathak, the stunning actress, walked the prestigious Cannes Red carpet for the second time during this Festival, but this time, it was not just to showcase her acting skills. The actress was there to promote her very own perfume brand, Elixir Beauty, which has been making waves in the beauty industry.

Manya looked absolutely breathtaking as she walked the red carpet, wearing an elegant gown that perfectly showcased her beauty and grace designed by Vikas Kataruka and Meeta Kataruka's Label Mitikka. The actress, who has always been known for her impeccable sense of style, made sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression with her appearance at the prestigious event. She adorned custom handmade diamond earrings by Manish Choudhary's CPC Jewellers.

Elixir Beauty, the perfume brand launched by Manya Pathak, has quickly become a favorite among beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike. The brand offers a range of exquisite fragrances that are unique and luxurious, making them a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of glamour to their everyday routine.

Manya Pathak has always been passionate about beauty and skincare, and her decision to launch her own perfume brand was a natural progression of her love for all thing's beauty-related. The actress has worked closely with top perfumers and beauty experts to create a line of fragrances that are not only luxurious but also long-lasting and unforgettable.

Walking the Cannes Red carpet for the second time was a dream come true for Manya Pathak, who has always harbored a deep admiration for the glamour and sophistication of the iconic event. The actress made sure to make the most of her time on the red carpet, mingling with fellow celebrities and promoting her perfume brand with grace and elegance.

She is also very particular of her skin and chose Priyambada Yadav's Kimaya Clinic to be her Skin and Aesthetic partner during Cannes film festival to make her look radiant and glowing at the Cannes Red Carpet. Her Nail and lashes partner is Abhilasha Kashyap's Nails by the bar.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor