DBS Bank India Recognised as 'Best Employer' 2023 by Kincentric

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: DBS Bank India has been recognised as a 'Best Employer' 2023 by Kincentric for the fourth consecutive year. The award acknowledges organisations with exceptional employee experiences and a strong culture of engagement.

The Kincentric Best Employers study is one of the most respected annual studies with a robust evaluation methodology designed to understand alignment across business objectives, people processes, and employee experience. The jury evaluates shortlisted organisations and selects the Best Employers, who are recognised by Kincentric.

Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India said, "We aim to be a different kind of bank in every sense - for our customers and for our employees. Our goal is to make banking joyful by taking the toil out of the banking experience. Our workforce plays a critical role in bringing our brand promise to life. We constantly seek to improve our employee experience by finding ways to equip them with the skills as well as the tools to excel and adapt, thereby enabling them to deliver superior experience for our customers while aiming for better business outcomes."

Kishore Poduri, Managing Director, and Country Head - HR, DBS Bank India said, "We are humbled to be recognised as a Best Employer 2023 in India by Kincentric, marking our fourth consecutive win. This is a testament to our culture where employees are encouraged to 'Be the Best', 'Be the Change', 'Be the Difference'. Our endeavour is to create a supportive environment where employees feel valued, connected, and empowered to thrive in both their personal and professional lives. The win also reflects their efforts towards making DBS the Best Bank for a Better World."

Anurag Aman, MD, and India Market Leaders for Kincentric India shared, "Best Employers in India continue to stay ahead of their competition by having the winning mix of human-centered practices that not only enable great employee experience but also create differentiated business impact by attracting the right talent. They achieve higher business growth through a highly engaged team (Best Employers have a 5% higher engagement score compared to the rest). They have an edge both in the execution of people programs and in enabling positive experiences when it comes to empowerment (85% of the best feel empowered to make influential decisions), culture, and brand (5% higher confidence in the brand than the rest), and work-life integration (6% higher work-life balance among the best compared to the rest), to name a few."

DBS Bank India's Employee Experience Council enhances the employee experience by tailoring programs to individual needs and exploring innovative ways to engage and support the workforce. The bank has bolstered its efforts to enhance the overall well-being of its employees, ensuring a harmonious balance between their personal aspirations and organisational goals.

DBS Bank India's well-being charter focuses on the Best of Me, We, and E (environment). Through its holistic benefits basket, 'DBS Cares,' the bank takes a comprehensive and hyper-personalised approach to well-being addressing mental, financial, and physical wellness needs. Employees have access to a flexible wellness wallet, 'iFlex', to customise their benefits package according to their individual needs and life stage. This includes insurance and OPD coverage. Employees receive an additional top-up upon meeting their fitness goals through iFit, a comprehensive health management tool.

Aligned with its transformational leadership agenda, DBS Bank India invests in developing leaders at every level within the organisation, providing upskilling opportunities for career advancement and preparing employees for expanded roles. The bank has introduced iGrow, an AI/ML-enabled career enabler tool that understands employees' career aspirations and identifies new role opportunities, empowering them to excel professionally. The tool has achieved an adoption rate of 64%.

In 2023, DBS Bank India established a gender-agnostic Leadership Diversity Council as the apex governing body for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agenda. This council operates with a three-pronged approach aimed at increasing representation across genders, abilities, and generations. To strengthen gender diversity, the bank has curated learning & development programs, including the 'MyPersona Women Leadership Development Program', which prepares women for future leadership roles, and 'Reimagine,' which supports seamless transitions for women re-entering the workforce after a career break.

