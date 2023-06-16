De Beers Forevermark Cufflinks Make the Perfect Father's Day Gift

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: With Father's Day just around the corner, it's time to appreciate the role fathers play in our lives with a gift that speaks to their personal style and enduring presence. A pair of exquisitely crafted cufflinks from the De Beers Forevermark Icon™ Collection holds the perfect symbolism to mark this occasion.

The cufflinks from this collection shine brilliantly like stars in the night sky, reflecting the permanence and strength of a father's unwavering love. These perfectly crafted cufflinks make the perfect Father's Day gift. They are a timeless and sophisticated accessory that add a touch of elegance to any formal or professional attire.

The sleek and timeless cufflinks from the Forevermark Icon™ Collection hold a beautiful, natural diamond at the heart of each pair and are crafted with 18k gold. They are available in both enamel and white gold with a guaranteed 3-day delivery while ordering from the De Beers Forevermark website.

"The cufflinks from the Forevermark Icon™ Collection are an ideal Father's Day gift. They capture the essence of resilience, strength and brilliance, mirroring the remarkable qualities of fathers who inspire us. This collection truly serves as a meaningful tribute to the influence they have had in our lives, the icons who consistently inspire, support, and guide us. Each piece within the collection showcases classic designs and motifs that harmonize flawlessly with the captivating radiance of genuine De Beers Forevermark diamonds," said Amit Pratihari, Vice President, De Beers Forevermark India.

The Forevermark Icon™ Collection pays tribute to the brand's iconic motif that has defined it since inception. The collection draws inspiration from the exquisite beauty of the stars in the South African night sky and the iconic outline of a diamond. Each piece is meticulously crafted with delicate settings and motifs that are perfectly complemented by the brilliance of De Beers Forevermark diamonds.

De Beers Forevermark's commitment to responsible sourcing ensures that each natural diamond is ethically and sustainably sourced. The brand's rigorous selection process ensures that only the most beautiful and rare diamonds are chosen for inclusion in the collection.

To purchase these exquisite cufflinks, please visit https://bit.ly/43FddTG

De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist. The Forevermark Avaanti collection embodies the spirit of possibility, and the Forevermark Icon collection is inspired by the stars in the South African sky.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future - one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through forevermark.com and in approximately 2,000 jeweller locations worldwide.

