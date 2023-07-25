Deeksha Dominates KCET Architecture Results 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 25: Once again, Deeksha's exceptional education approach proves its mettle with stellar results in KCET Architecture 2023. The 1st RANK in the state of Karnataka has been bagged by a Deeksha student, Nyshadha from Deeksha. Deeksha had another rank in the Top Rank in the state of Karnataka with R Srinidhi bagging Rank 9.

Speaking about her achievements Nyshadha said, “I am delighted and elated with my achievement. Throughout my journey, I diligently utilized various reference books and past papers, and I also made sure to stay updated with a wealth of general knowledge. The encouragement and positivity from my teachers at Deeksha were instrumental in boosting my confidence. Whenever I faced doubts from any of the exams, they were always there to support me, guiding me towards finding the right solutions.”

Srinidhi in turn said, “I'm feeling great! To be honest, I didn't expect this achievement. My success in NATA exams can be attributed to my consistency and self-preparation at home. For NATA, I focused on brushing up my architectural aptitude and basic math formulae. The teachers at Deeksha were very supportive and were always there to help me with my doubts, even late at night or early in the morning. I'm thankful for the efficient self-study that saved my time and the guidance of my teachers, who ensured I understood everything clearly.”

Dr Sridhar, the Founder of Deeksha, expressed immense delight at the results, stating, "Our student's achievements make us incredibly proud. Securing top state scores in the KCET Architecture exams is a testament to the quality of education we provide and the hard work of our faculty and students."

He further added, "At Deeksha, we believe in holistic education, nurturing academic excellence, character-building, and leadership skills. Our students' success demonstrates their well-rounded abilities to excel in all aspects of life."

Deeksha's education approach is unique as it seamlessly integrates PU preparation with competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CET, empowering students to excel in both areas. The harmonious blend of PU and competitive exam preparation, coupled with personalized support from Deeksha's faculty, is pivotal in the extraordinary achievements of our students.

