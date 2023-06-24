Deepak Sood highlights the challenges faced by distributors in India’s direct-selling industry

New Delhi (India), June 23: Direct selling is a business model where companies sell their products or services directly to consumers without the involvement of traditional retail outlets. The direct selling industry in India has gained significant popularity in recent years. However, like any other industry, it faces its fair share of challenges. Among the most impacted are the industry distributors, who face many challenges as they strive to make a living in the space.

Deepak Sood, founder and director at Vestige Marketing, recently discussed these issues. Below are some struggles that he highlighted:

Lack of Regulatory Clarity:

One of the primary challenges distributors face in India’s direct-selling industry is the lack of clear regulations. While direct-selling is a legitimate business model, there have been instances of fraudulent practices tarnishing the industry’s reputation. This has led to confusion and scepticism amongst distributors and consumers alike. The absence of clear guidelines makes it difficult for distributors to navigate the legal and regulatory landscape, leaving them vulnerable to potential legal issues. There is a pressing need for organizations that support them and instil a sense of confidence in consumers to keep the supply chain functional.

Negative Perception and Misconceptions:

The direct selling industry in India often faces negative perceptions and misconceptions, primarily due to the actions of a few unethical companies. Many people still associate direct selling with get-rich-quick schemes. This misconception affects the trust and credibility of distributors and makes it challenging for them to build a customer base. Educating the public about the legitimate nature of direct selling is an ongoing challenge for distributors, and this is where organizations can step in and bust the misconceptions.

Recruitment and Training:

Recruiting and training a robust sales force is crucial for distributors in the direct selling industry. However, finding motivated individuals willing to invest time and effort into building their own businesses can be challenging. Moreover, providing effective training and support to recruits can be time-consuming and requires dedicated efforts from distributors. Distributors may struggle to succeed without proper training and mentorship, impacting their earnings and overall business growth.

Inventory Management and Product Quality:

Distributors in direct selling often face challenges related to inventory management. They must balance maintaining an adequate stock of products while avoiding excess inventory that can tie up their capital. Additionally, ensuring consistent product quality is essential for customer satisfaction and repeat business. Distributors must be vigilant about the quality of products they sell and rely on the reputation of the company they represent. It is essential to choose manufacturers who have the right ethics.

Competition and Market Saturation:

With the rise in popularity of direct selling in India, the industry has become increasingly competitive. Distributors face the challenge of differentiating themselves from other distributors and companies in the market. As more individuals join the industry, the market can become saturated, making it harder for distributors to find new customers and expand their networks. It requires continuous efforts, innovation, and effective marketing strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

According to Mr. Sood, Vestige offers its distributors a comprehensive toolkit to navigate these issues. With consistent support and visionary guidance, distributors can help advance their careers in the field. We hope more people find sustainable careers in direct-selling by banking on incessant support offered by similar companies.

