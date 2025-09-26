Delhi-Based Startup Tech AtrioCare Revolutionizes Healthcare with AI-Powered Voice-Based Digital Gym and NOVICULE-TA formulation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: Tech AtrioCare, a healthcare innovation startup, is transforming the way we approach preventive healthcare with its AI-powered voice-based digital gym and proprietary immunity-boosting formulation, NOVICULE-TA. Founded on the principle of "Haal-chaal kaisa hai?" (how are you?), the startup aims to provide personalized healthcare solutions, focusing on respiratory and cardiovascular health.

Breakthrough Technology

The startup's voice-based digital gym enables individuals to monitor and manage their health proactively by sending humming voice notes through WhatsApp. This is made possible by Tech AtrioCare's proprietary signal processing algorithms, backed by 3 years of extensive R&D and validation. By leveraging AI and machine learning, the platform provides users with personalized health insights and recommendations.

NOVICULE-TA: Boosting Immunity and Respiratory Health

Tech AtrioCare's NOVICULE-TA formulation utilizes Nitric Oxide levels augmentation technology to optimize immune system, supporting the body's natural defense mechanisms. This technology is integrated with the voice-based digital gym, enabling users to track their progress and receive personalized recommendations for improving their respiratory health.

Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0: Empowering Health and Wellness

The startup is launching "Haal-Chaal Pravartak 1.0," India's First Immunity Challenge for Smarter Breathing, with the theme "Health is the Real Wealth." This initiative promotes healthy habits, breathing techniques, and immunity-boosting strategies, addressing affordability and promoting preventive healthcare behavior. Participants will have access to the voice-based digital gym and NOVICULE-TA sachets, enabling them to track their progress and receive personalized guidance.

Challenge Details

-Objective: Empower individuals to manage respiratory health and immunity, earning Health Tokens that can be redeemed for real wealth.

-Format: Online challenge with customized plans, health tips, and Health Token rewards based on their health insights.

-Prizes: Grand prize for significant improvement and leaderboard; Health Tokens can be encashed into real wealth, promoting a new concept of Health Stocks.

A New Era in Preventive Healthcare

With its innovative approach, Tech AtrioCare aims to promote a culture of health and wellness, empowering individuals to take control of their respiratory health. By integrating AI-powered technology with immunity-boosting formulations, the startup is poised to make a lasting impact in the field of biotechnology.

Backed by Leading Tech Incubators

Tech AtrioCare has received support from leading tech incubators in India, including FITT-IIT Delhi and HTIC IIT Madras, nurturing its innovative ideas and helping achieve its goals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor