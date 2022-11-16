Delhi NCR gets first outlet of Smoky and Creamy Goila Butter Chicken

Internationally-loved Indian food delivery chain, Goila Butter Chicken (GBC), is launching its first outlet in the Delhi NCR region at Sohna Road Gurgaon.

The launch of the globally-renowned brand follows the rapid growth of GBCs footprint in London, where Celebrity Chef Saransh Goila and Vivek Sahani have built an unparalleled reputation for their cloud kitchen business.

Goila butter chicken garnered even more popularity after Chef Saransh Goila was invited as a guest judge on Masterchef Australia. To say the least, he is known for his butter chicken but also everything else on his menu from dals to curries infused with his signature spice blends leaving aficionados salivating for more.

Commenting on the launch of GBC in millennium city, Gurgaon, Masterchef Saransh Goila said, "I am proud and humbled to open my first outlet in Delhi NCR, where the journey of the iconic butter chicken first started. I have been overwhelmed by the enormous response from our customers, for not just this dish, but for their love for Indian cuisine. This launch in my hometown marks the first in a series of several in the region and I hope to continue to replicate the taste of our quintessential dishes successfully across India and the world."

Chef Saransh Goila's butter chicken recipe is celebrated across the globe. You ask why? It lies in the infusion of smoke and the ratio of ingredients, he says. It's an 80:20 ratio of tomato, dairy and also steering clear of sugar and artificial colouring.

But it's not just the famed butter chicken you will find on the menu. GBCs melt-in-the-mouth naan bombs have also gained popularity for their proprietary technique used in their preparation. They stuff the naan dough balls with their house-made, succulent tikkas, serving it with the smoky butter chicken and butter paneer gravy.

The GBC menu is simple yet, it does justice to the classics with a variety of vegetarian & non-vegetarian thalis. Comprising of freshly made roomali rotis, slow cooked dal makhani, homemade subzi, pyaaz & chutney which makes this entire meal wholesome.

With its passion for delivering popular North Indian cuisine with a distinctive finesse, Goila Butter Chicken is a fast scaling brand across global markets. With 25+ outlets Pan-India and counting, GBC expects to further grow its strong regional presence and visibility across India and the world with the intent and promise of emerging as a top multinational global brand to reckon with.

You can relish their smoky delights by ordering through Zomato, Swiggy or their website - or can place orders on 8588887718 anytime-anywhere in Gurgaon.

