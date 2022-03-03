Dencrus launches a toothbrush upcycled from Aluminium beverage cans

Amwoodo Eco-Products Pvt., proprietary brand, Dencrus launches its new collection of bamboo toothbrushes from upcycled aluminum beverage cans. These toothbrushes head is made from Bamboo and the bristles are plant-based made from Castor bean oil, which makes the bamboo toothbrush 100 per cent biodegradable.

The brand has been working in the sector of sustainability for the past three years, owing to the same ideology of producing sustainable products both the things used in the brush are eco-friendly.

'Bamboo heads' used in the toothbrush are made from Blumeana Bamboo, which can be used for three months and then can be sent for composting. As a result, the company believes it can readily be used as a plastic substitute. Blumeana is one of the fastest-growing plants, growing up to a meter per day and producing 35 per cent more oxygen than ordinary trees while being completely biodegradable. The latter one is the 'Aluminium handles', which are crafted from upcycled beverage cans that will last a generation and can be recycled endlessly.

Talking about why people should choose sustainable products over plastic, the Co-founder, Sourav Dey stated, "I believe that many people might be aware of the increasing need for more environmentally friendly products all across the world. However, not everyone is aware of how to make eco-friendly products and why an ecologically conscious manufacturing process is required. Plastic is something that is found anywhere and everywhere from our homes, offices, and pretty much everywhere else. In fact, researchers estimate that we've produced more plastic in the last ten years than we did in the previous century. We also discard 50 per cent of the plastic we do use after only one usage. This means that millions of straws, plastic bags, and utensils wind up in landfills and oceans every day, harming species and damaging the environment. One of the most effective methods to combat this issue is to replace and change out some of the plastic things we already buy."

The company also has many oral care products in lines such as toothpaste in jars, toothpaste tablets, teeth whitening kits, and many more. Dencrus is working towards the rising concerns about the world's most pressing environmental issues that have evolved from a basic inconvenience into major and small movements in countries all over the world.

