Dental Tree: Where Modern Dentistry Meets Personalized Care in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Dental Tree, founded by Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh, stands as a beacon of personalized patient care with a state-of-the-art dental clinic setting. Dr. Ganesh is a highly experienced Prosthodontist and Implantologist committed to providing top-tier dental care using the latest in dental technology and advanced techniques.

As alumnae of the esteemed Government Dental College in Kozhikode, Kerala, Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh have dedicated their careers to advancing the field of dentistry. Their expertise and innovative approach have propelled Dental Tree to become one of the leading dental hospitals in Pune, known for its exceptional patient care and cutting-edge treatments.

Their commitment to excellence is further exemplified by their extensive academic achievements.

One of the standout features of Dental Tree is its groundbreaking approach to dental implantation. Traditional dental implant procedures typically involve a waiting period of three to six months before a crown can be placed on an implant. However, Dr. Ganesh offers a remarkable alternative: fixed teeth placement within just three days that too with use of conventional implants. Use of conventional implants in conjunction with advanced technology, helps to significantly reduce the treatment time and enhanced patient convenience.

Dr. Ganesh explains, “Our advanced techniques and technology allow us to provide immediate solutions for our patients, ensuring they can enjoy their new teeth without the prolonged waiting period”.

Dentaltree stands out as a distinguished dental clinic specializing in immediate loading implant procedures _ a ground breaking approach in the field of dentistry. With a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional results. Dentaltree has become a trailblazer in providing swift and efficient tooth replacement solutions. Immediate loading implants also known as same day Implants, involve the placement of dental implants and the attachment of a prosthetic restoration in a single visit.

Apart from new-age implant solutions, Dental Tree also provides comprehensive dental services like porcelain laminate veneers, full mouth rehabilitation, and single sitting root canals that promise quick smile corrections that last long.

In Dentaltree, with advanced smile makeover countless patients experienced dramatic improvement in their smile. Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh is well known for their transparent and honest approach to their patients in providing best dental solutions that is cost effective and long lasting.

Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh’s dedication to patient care is evident in every aspect of Dental Tree. From the initial consultation to the final follow-up, the team at Dental Tree prioritizes patient comfort and satisfaction. They believe in a holistic approach to dental care, where education and communication play vital roles in empowering patients to maintain optimal oral health.

Ranked among the best dentists in Pune, Dental Tree focuses on delivering exceptional dental care that consistently exceeds patient expectations. The clinic has earned a reputation for excellence, largely due to the relentless pursuit of innovation and a patient-centric approach by its founders.

Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh continually upgrade their skills and techniques, keeping pace with the latest advancements in dental care. This dedication to professional development ensures that Dental Tree remains at the forefront of the dental industry, providing patients with the highest standard of care.

FAQs

Q: How long does it take to get dental implants at Dental Tree?

A: Unlike traditional methods, Dental Tree offers fixed teeth placement within just 3 days, thanks to its advanced technology and expertise. This rapid service allows patients to enjoy their new teeth without the lengthy waiting periods typically associated with dental implants.

Q: Where did Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh complete their education?

A: Both Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh are proud alumni of the prestigious Government Dental College in Kozhikode, Kerala. Their extensive education and training at this renowned institution underpin their expert care and innovative approach to dentistry.

Q: What services does Dental Tree offer?

A. Dental Tree offers a comprehensive range of dental services to address various oral health needs. These include single-sitting root canals, which minimize patient discomfort and time, and porcelain laminate veneers for quick and durable smile corrections. Full mouth rehabilitations, surgical removal of wisdom teeth, orthodontic treatments. Additionally, the clinic provides preventive and cosmetic dentistry, routine check-ups, cleanings, teeth whitening, and specialized pediatric dentistry.

Q: What sets Dental Tree apart from other dental clinics?

A: Dental Tree is distinguished by its advanced technology, expertise in dental implants, and unwavering commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction. The clinic’s innovative approach to dental care, use of sophisticated world class equipment and absolute adherence to global standers for clinical hygiene and safety as set by the Indian Dental association, the American Dental Association and the U.S food aane Drug administration. Furthermore, the personalized care provided by Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh ensures that every patient receives the highest standard of treatment tailored to their individual needs.

About Dental Tree:

Dental Tree, founded by Dr. Athira and Dr. Ganesh, is a leading dental clinic in Aundh, Pune, specializing in implantology and smile designing. Committed to providing the best possible dental care, Dental Tree is your destination for a healthy, beautiful smile.

