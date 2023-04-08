Denver face washes and Varun Dhawan: The winning combination for achieving your best look and real success!

New Delhi [India], April 8 (/PNN): Denver, the prestigious masculine brand of India, has recently ventured into face care with an advanced range of Face washes, thereby expanding its outreach to cater to its target audience with enhanced brand experience. In order to create a distinct impact on its customers, Denver has embarked upon a bold and avant-garde campaign, with none other than Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan endorsing their latest range of face washes.

Famed for their innovative and cutting-edge products, Denver has introduced a brand-new line of face washes to establish a stronger connection with its patrons. While its existing range of perfumes, deodorants and body talc have been widely appreciated, Denver understands that its discerning customers are seeking superior quality face washes with an exquisite fragrance to enhance their grooming routine.

Announcing the association Superstar Varun Dhawan said "I am thrilled to announce my association with Denver, a brand that I have always admired for their commitment to delivering the best. Working with the energetic team at Denver Face Washes has been a great experience, and I am excited to be a part of their growth journey. Together, we will inspire people to achieve their best look and pursue their dreams with confidence. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together and make a positive impact on people's lives."

"Our latest campaign is a straightforward message to inspire and empower individuals to overcome their innermost obstacles and attain their goals, day by day." In a conversation with the Director of Sales & Marketing at VCPL, Saurabh Gupta expressed his enthusiasm, stating that this partnership with Varun Dhawan presents an exceptional opportunity for Denver to make its mark in the men's grooming segment. He stated "Varun Dhawan is a true reflection of India's youth. With a commendable track record of hard work and dedication towards his family and craft, Varun's values and ethos are akin to those of Denver. His resounding success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his goals and values, which we, at Denver, uphold and appreciate."

Aditya Yadav, Brand Manager- Denver stated "We are really thrilled, the upcoming campaign is a unique and unparalleled concept that endeavours to inspire individuals to strive for true success. It is an extension to the existing brand equity. I hope that it will be well received by our target audience and enhance our brand's reach and outcomes."

Unveiling of the campaign has happened on Instagram from the official handle of Varun Dhawan and Denver on 6th April 2023. Followed by its amplification and airing on national television and on-ground marketing activities.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqsnPhmAjrf/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

