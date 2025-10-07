Deque Systems Appoints Venkata Reddy Gunnam as Chief Operating Officer to Drive India and APAC Growth

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7: Deque Systems, a global leader in digital accessibility, today announced the appointment of Venkata Reddy Gunnam as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Venkata will spearhead Deque System's India and Asia Pacific operations, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding digital accessibility solutions and capturing the immense opportunities in these fast-growing markets.

With nearly two decades of international leadership experience, Venkata has worked with high-growth unicorns such as Darwinbox, HighRadius, and OYO, building deep expertise in scaling SaaS businesses globally. He has a strong track record of driving go-to-market strategies, managing business unit P&Ls, and leading large cross-functional teams, experience that will be key to strengthening Deque's regional operations and accelerating innovation.

Speaking on his appointment, Venkata said: "The digital ecosystem in India and APAC is expanding at an unprecedented pace. But for this growth to be truly transformative, it must also be inclusive. Digital accessibility is no longer a compliance checkbox; it is fundamental to building equitable societies and resilient businesses. I am excited to work alongside Deque's global and regional teams to champion accessibility and ensure that technology becomes a bridge, not a barrier, for millions of users."

Sujasree Kurapati, Managing Director of Deque Systems, India, added: "We are thrilled to have Venkata on board. His expertise in scaling SaaS businesses globally, coupled with his deep passion for inclusive technology, makes him the ideal leader to drive our India and APAC strategy. This appointment reflects Deque's long-term commitment to enabling organizations in the region to embrace accessibility, not just as a regulatory requirement, but as a powerful driver of innovation, customer trust, and business growth."

"Venkata's leadership will be invaluable in driving the next phase of growth for us in the APAC region. These regions are at a crucial stage in their digital journey, and I am confident in our ability to help organisations achieve digital accessibility transformation," said Preety Kumar, CEO of Deque Systems.

Recent regulatory updates, including those from SEBI in India, underscore the increasing importance of digital accessibility as a vital standard for businesses. Deque, as a recognized global leader in accessibility, is proud to work with major banks, e-commerce companies, SaaS providers, and government agencies worldwide. In India, designation as a government-empaneled accessibility vendor enables Deque to support organizations across sectors in making their digital platforms usable for everyone, including people with disabilities.

Globally, Deque is at the forefront of digital accessibility innovation, setting the pace with its flagship open-source tool, axe-core, which has surpassed 3 billion downloads. The recent launch of the axe MCP Server further reinforces Deque's position as a global leader in accessibility technology. By integrating advanced automation and AI-driven research into its offerings, Deque accelerates accessibility testing and remediation, empowering organizations to deliver inclusive digital experiences.

With the expansion of its leadership team in India, Deque is uniquely positioned to empower more organizations across the region to embed accessibility at scale, while seamlessly navigating the evolving compliance landscape shaped by regulators like SEBI.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor