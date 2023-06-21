Devinder Sandhu joins forces for a landmark hospitality project in Kasauli Hills

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: A new hospitality project is set to take shape in the prime location of Kasauli Hills, near the Dagshai Cantonment. Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, lush greenery, and pleasant climate, the area attracts both nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

Leading the development of this project is Real land advisory private limited, a well-known developer and development manager. Their expertise and commitment to excellence make them the perfect choice to bring this vision to life. Collaborating with them on this venture is Devinder Sandhu, the senior director at WWICS Estates, who contributes his extensive experience and insights to ensure the project's success. With significant partnership agreements already in place, such as the agreement with J W Marriott for residencies on April 5th, 2023, and the partnership agreement with Westin Hotels and Resorts on April 27th, 2023, the project is well on its way to becoming a landmark destination in the region.

The concept master planning for the project has been entrusted to WATG USA, a global leader in architecture, design, and planning. Renowned for their innovative and sustainable designs, WATG USA has an impressive portfolio that includes iconic projects such as the Leela Palace at Chanakaya Puri and Udaipur, Atlantis in Dubai and Bahamas, Palace of the Lost City, AYANA Segara in Bali, Chedi Katara, Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, Hann Lux Lifestyle Resort, Banyan Tree and Angsana, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, and the St. Regis Bali Resort. Their involvement ensures meticulous attention to detail and architectural brilliance in the project's design and execution.

The Kasauli Dagshai Real Estate Development Program is an exceptional low-density 5-star resort-led real estate development spanning 144.12 Bigha/27 Acres, making it a rare consolidated piece of land in the hills with approvals under Section 118. This guarantees compliance with all necessary regulations and permits, offering a secure investment opportunity for interested individuals. The project has obtained all the required permissions, including an RERA Certificate, Promoter's license, and essentiality certificate, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and legal compliance.

The project places great importance on preserving the natural beauty of the location. With only 20 per cent of the area to be covered by buildings and 80 per cent of the area remaining green, the development ensures that the captivating charm of Kasauli Hills is maintained and enhanced. At the heart of the project is a luxurious resort and spa by Westin Hotels and Resorts, a prestigious brand under Marriott International. Known for its focus on wellness and relaxation, Westin Hotels and Resorts will provide guests with a range of amenities, including a world-class spa, fine dining restaurants, and spacious rooms with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The collaboration with such a reputable brand ensures exceptional hospitality experiences for resort guests.

In addition to the resort, the project includes a residential component featuring 60 villas and 100 apartments. These luxurious residences will be designed to the highest standards of comfort and sophistication, offering spacious living areas, modern amenities, and awe-inspiring views. This residential segment is significant as it marks the first branded residential project in North India for J W Marriott.

Overall, this project aims to place Kasauli Hills on the global hospitality map by offering a luxurious resort and branded residences that will attract tourists from around the world. The collaboration between Real land advisory private limited, Devinder Sandhu, WATG USA, J W Marriott, and Westin Hotels and Resorts guarantees that the project will adhere to the highest standards of quality, design, and hospitality. With meticulous planning, exceptional amenities, and breathtaking surroundings, this development will redefine the concept of luxury living in the hills of Kasauli.

As the project progresses, it will not only contribute to the local economy but also elevate the status of Kasauli Hills as a world-class tourist destination. The meticulous attention to detail, commitment to quality, and the involvement of esteemed professionals like Devinder Sandhu make this project an impressive and exciting addition to Kasauli's hospitality landscape.

