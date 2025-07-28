Dhampur Bio Organics swings into Rs 22 crore loss in Q1 from profit

Mumbai, July 28 Dhampur Bio Organics Limited on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26 -- marking a sharp reversal from a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the same quarter previous year (Q1 FY25).

The company's weak bottom-line performance came despite a strong 22.86 per cent rise in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 783.68 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 637.84 crore in year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

The loss in the current quarter was driven by higher expenses, which rose by 28.26 per cent to Rs 818.22 crore.

The company's pre-tax loss stood at Rs 32.96 crore in Q1 FY26, as against a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 0.72 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Among major cost components, the raw material consumption was Rs 105.64 crore, while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 24.76 crore for the quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

Following the results, shares of Dhampur Bio Organics fell 9.4 per cent or Rs 8.31 to Rs 80.1 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s trading session.

In last five days, the shares were down by Rs 22 or 21.55 per cent.

Dhampur Bio Organics is an integrated sugarcane processing company with a presence in Uttar Pradesh, operating manufacturing units in Asmoli, Mansurpur, and Meerganj.

The company produces sugar, biofuels like ethanol, biomass-based renewable power, and also sells country liquor.

It plays a significant role in supporting the rural economy through its agri-based and bioenergy operations.

With its legacy dating back to 1933, the company is known for its focus on sustainability and integrated operations across the sugarcane value chain.

