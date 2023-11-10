Dhanteras 2023: Big Jewellery players lure customers to buy gold with discount offers

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights (Diwali 2023) is here. People usually buy metal - gold, silver, copper, bronze- on this auspicious day. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi is considered very auspicious, and is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth.The word Dhanteras is derived from two words 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day. This year Dhanteras falls on November 10. The festival will be followed by Chhoti Diwali on November 11, Diwali, the main festival, on November 12, Govardhan Puja on November 13, and Bhai Dooj on November 14.Not only financial, but the yellow metal holds huge cultural significance too. People buy gold during Dhantrayodashi as it is considered a symbol of prosperity and wealth. This is also considered a rewarding investment in the long run.



Tanishq: Tanishq is providing discounts of up to 20% on charges for gold and diamond jewelry. The company also offers 100% exchange value on old gold purchased from any jeweler. With a minimum transaction of ₹80,000, the company offers an instant ₹4,000 discount to SBI Card customers. This is available until November 12 and can only be used once per card.

Kalyan Jewellers: A flat 20% discount on diamond stone prices and an instant 3% discount on debit and credit card purchases from all major banks are being offered by Candere by Kalyan Jewellers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds: With every ₹30,000 spent on gold jewelry, the company is offering a 100 mg gold coin. Additionally, it is charging for gemstone and polki jewelry and offering discounts of up to 30% on diamond values. These discounts are available through November 19, 2023. Customers who have SBI Cards can receive an additional 5% cashback on minimum transactions of ₹25,000 from the company. In this instance, each card account's maximum cashback will be ₹2,500. The deal is available through November 12.

PC Jewellers: The company is offering 25% off on making charges of all jewelry and a 10% discount on diamonds and stones. It also offers ₹100 off per gram of gold jewelry. The discount offers are valid till November 15.



