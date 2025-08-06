Dharavi project: Expression of Interest sought for additional commercial, industrial space; last date Aug 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Dharavi Redevelopment Project Slum Rehabilitation Authority has issued a public notice stating that eligible commercial and industrial unit holders in Mumbai's Dharavi who wish to avail additional space at construction cost beyond the free 225 sq ft quota must submit their consent forms by August 24.

Those willing must submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) by the deadline for availing additional commercial and industrial space. An online form has been made available on the website of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

They can also submit their Expression of Interest at the Public Relations Office, NMDPL, Railway Scrap Yard, Mahim (West), Mumbai - 400017.

As part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, all eligible commercial and industrial unit holders within the Dharavi Notified Area are entitled to get up to their existing area or 20.90 sqm (225 sqft) carpet area, whichever is less, free of cost, as part of the rehabilitation scheme.

Additionally, eligible unitholders whose ground floor carpet area currently exceeds 250 sqft, are eligible to purchase additional space at a construction cost to be decided by Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), Govt. of Maharashtra, as per norms.

A DRP official explained, "As per the tender conditions, eligible commercial and industrial unit owners are entitled to 225 sq ft free of cost. However, any additional space will be charged at construction cost based on the ready reckoner rate and offered on a telescopic reduction basis."

Industrial and commercial units on the ground floor that existed on or before January 1, 2000, and have valid documents such as a 'Gumasta' license from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), LT-2 meter from the BEST are eligible to apply for extra space at construction cost.

"If the consent form is not received by Aug 24, 2025, it will be assumed that the owners are not interested in availing the extra space benefit," the official added.

The state cabinet recently approved a policy to accommodate lessees and other commercial operators in Dharavi without ownership rights by allowing them to occupy space within the 10 per cent area reserved for commercial use in the rehabilitation buildings. This move ensures that both eligible and ineligible commercial units can continue operating from within Dharavi, preserving the existing business and commercial ecosystem.

This highlights the commitment of the state government and DRP to protect livelihoods and maintain the 'walk to work' lifestyle of Dharavikars.

As per the tender terms, rehabilitated businesses and new units operating in the Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) are also entitled to a five-year reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). Additionally, receiving title documents for their business premises will provide easier access to institutional credit, helping these businesses scale up faster.

