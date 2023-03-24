Diamond Baron and Philanthropist Govind Dholakia Felicitated at The Cholmondeley Room of the UK Parliament

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 24: On Monday, 6th March 2023, India’s leading diamond baron Shri Govind Dholakia was felicitated in a function at The Cholmondeley Room of the UK Parliament. The function was organized in the presence of Lords, Members of parliament, academia, businessmen and the elite of London. Lord Raj Loomba hosted the event, which was chaired by Lord Bhikhu Parekh.

Several other lords, including Lord Navneet Dholakia and Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Baron of Mayfair, were present at the function. The event was organized to felicitate Shri Govind Dholakia for his contribution to the diamond industry and Indo-British relations.

During the event, several MPs, including Shri Shailesh Vara representing the constituency of North West Cambridgeshire, Shri Virendra Sharma of Member of Parliament for Ealing Southall and Shri Gagan Mohindra of South West Hertfordshire, talked about Indo-British relations and the importance of the diamond industry in the two countries trade relations. They appreciated Shri Govind Dholakia’s efforts to strengthen the relations between India and the UK.

Shri Govind Dholakia is a well-known personality in the diamond industry and has been instrumental in developing the diamond industry in India. He is the Founder and Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports, one of the globally renowned diamond crafting and exports companies. He has been recognized for his contribution to the diamond industry. He has received several awards, some of the recent ones being the “GJEPC Lifetime Achievement Award” and the “India’s Top 100 Most Powerful Business Leaders” award.

The felicitation event was a significant achievement for Shri Govind Dholakia and a moment of pride for India. It showcased the strong relations between India and the UK and highlighted the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the UK. Shri Amish Tripathi, Hon. Minister of Culture & Education, High Commission of India and Director of The Nehru Center; Ms. Nimisha Madhwani, High commissioner of Uganda to the UK and Councillor; Shri Sunil Chopra, Mayor of Southwark, also appreciated the work of Shri Govind Dholakia. To commemorate the recent publication of Shri Govind Dholakia’s autobiography, ‘Diamonds are Forever, So are Morals’, a brochure of the same was launched by Shri C.B. Patel, Chairman of Asian Voice and Gujarat Samachar, UK.

In conclusion, the felicitation of Shri Govind Dholakia in the UK parliament was a significant event that recognized his contribution to the diamond industry and Indo-British relations. The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including MPs and Lords, and highlighted the strong relationship between India and the UK. It was a moment of pride for India and a recognition of the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the UK. Ms. Sarah Kuijlaars and Mr. Nigel Simson of De Beers graced the occasion. Shri Shreyans Dholakia, son of Shri Govind Dholakia, along with the entire family of Shri Govind Dholakia, were also present among the special guests.

The Cholmondeley Room, with its accompanying terrace, is the principal function room of the House of Lords in the Parliament of the UK. As a mark of respect to Shri Govind Dholakia, a sit-down dinner was served to all. Shri Govind Dholakia also visited The Cholmondeley Room on this memorable occasion.

