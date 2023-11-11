Diatron Expands to India, Announces 2024 Reagent Manufacturing Plans

Venturing into Asia to Accelerate Healthcare Advancements, Diatron Leads the Charge in Diagnostics Innovation in the APAC Region

New Delhi (India), November 11: Diatron, a prominent player in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of hematology and clinical chemistry analysers and their associated reagents for medical and veterinary use, has taken a significant step by inaugurating a new office in New Delhi, India. This strategic move highlights Diatron’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia, a region with a burgeoning diagnostics market, and to providing its services to both existing and new customers in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Additionally, they plan to commence manufacturing their associated reagents for medical and veterinary use in India from 2024, a move that will create new job opportunities in India.

Diatron’s new office in India (Asia) marks a pivotal development, bringing numerous advantages to customers and partners alike. The establishment of a sales presence in the APAC region ensures swift and timely support, expediting project progress and leading to more efficient outcomes. Enhanced communication capabilities and geographical proximity promise to eliminate language barriers, fostering a more productive collaboration.

Peter Zsoka, CFO and Board of Director at Diatron MI Plc., Budapest, Hungary, spoke about the Indian expansion project, saying, “We started this journey five years ago with a vision to expand our regional presence. The inauguration of our new office in Delhi marks a significant milestone. With the new office, we plan to further strengthen our commitment to the Indian market. Our goal is to commence reagent manufacturing in India by 2024, reflecting our dedication to this region and the healthcare sector.”

Ronald Backes, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Board Member of Diatron, Budapest, Hungary, says, “We are dedicated to strengthening our partnership with the Asian market, a region that has always been of the utmost importance to us. The opening of our new office is a testament to our commitment to contributing to healthcare advancements. The early results and benefits we’ve witnessed are just the beginning of a long and prosperous partnership. Together, we aim to spearhead healthcare advancements in Asia, ultimately enhancing the quality of patients’ lives.”

Diatron’s expert team in New Delhi is geared up to provide even swifter responses to the inquiries and requirements of both its existing and new customers in the APAC region.

Thrilled about the inauguration of our new office in India, Julio Freyre, Director of Clinical Chemistry Business at Diatron MI Plc. in Budapest, Hungary, expressed, “Expanding into the APAC region is a remarkable stride in our dedication to advancing global healthcare. We are determined to bolster the healthcare system in the region by offering innovative solutions and cutting-edge diagnostics. Our devoted team in India will play a pivotal role in realising this vision.”

For over three decades, Diatron has been on a dedicated journey with a singular purpose – to develop, manufacture, and distribute high-quality diagnostic equipment tailored to the healthcare sector. Their product range includes clinical chemistry and hematology analysers for human and veterinary use, designed to enhance medical diagnostics and patient care.

These systems play a crucial role in early disease detection, from diabetes and anaemia to cardiovascular conditions, through blood analysis. They enable doctors to promptly identify issues and initiate timely treatments, ultimately saving lives. Diatron’s vision has made its brand recognized globally, with products distributed and marketed in more than 110 countries. Over 50,000 Diatron clinical chemistry and hematology analysers are actively used in laboratories worldwide, and their continuous growth is attributed to strong customer relationships.

About Diatron MI:

Diatron, based in Budapest, Hungary, is a proud member of the STRATEC SE Group, located in Birkenfeld, Germany. Diatron offers a comprehensive package, including innovative research and development, excellence in manufacturing and reagent production, and top-quality sales office and service support in the fields of hematology, clinical chemistry, and CLIA. The company’s products are present in over 110 countries, distributed through a dedicated distributor network, with a continuously expanding customer base. For more details, please visit http://www.diatron.com.

For any further information, please contact:

Franciska Dienes | Senior Marketing & Communication Expert

Phone: +36 1 2794 400

Email: marketing@diatron.com

