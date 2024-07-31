Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia Sign Rs 341 Crore Contract to Feed 1.2 Million Children Daily Across India with Annamrita Foundation

New Delhi (India), July 31: In a landmark initiative aimed at combating child hunger, Digant Sharma and CA Mahendra Turakhia have signed a ₹341 crore contract with Shri Sanjay Tikku, Vice Chairman of Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation) at Sri Sri Radha Parthasarathi, Iskcon Temple Rd, Sant Nagar, East of Kailash, New Delhi – 110065, to raise funds to feed 1.2 million children daily across India. This monumental effort will significantly impact child nutrition and education, fostering a brighter future for millions.

The initiative will cover the following cities, with specific funding allocated to each:

Delhi Chhtrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Kolkata Puttur, Andhra Pradesh Jalna, Maharashtra Pimpri, Pune Chaibasa, Jharkhand Nagpur Tumsar Lohardaga, Jharkhand Jamshedpur, Jharkhand Mahul, Mumbai Tirupati Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh Kurukshetra Faridabad Palwal Gurugram Saraikela, Jharkhand Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh Korba, Chhattisgarh Ranchi Ghatshila, Jharkhand

Grand Total: ₹3,41,49,24,000.00

In words: Rupees Three hundred forty one crore forty nine lakh twenty four thousand only.

The Undertrial Welfare Association, Bharat Taxpayers’ Welfare Platform Foundation, and Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts will use their network across India and Worldwide in raising funds for their ongoing projects and expanding their reach across India. Their ambitious goal is to increase the number of daily meals served to 12 million by 2026. This initiative will extend to new states, ensuring that children and underprivileged individuals receive nutritious meals regularly.

Future States by 2026:

Jharkhand Uttarakhand Uttar Pradesh Bihar Assam Kerala Tamil Nadu West Bengal Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Rajasthan Puducherry Odisha

About Digant Sharma: Digant Sharma is a dynamic leader actively involved in numerous projects aimed at social welfare, economic development, and technological advancement. He currently holds the following positions:

Chairman – Torus Innotech Private Limited (Agri-Tech Company) servicing 100000 farmers across Maharashtra and Telangana in India

CSR Fund Raising and IT Cell – Jyotirmath

Founder and President – Undertrial Welfare Association.

Chairman – Intellipetrol Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd. (Oil and Gas Trading)

Chairman – Hydrocarbonix Oil And Gas Pvt Ltd. (Oil and Gas Trading)

Chairman – Ophi Technologies Pvt Ltd (Landfill Cleaning in Finland and Switzerland).

CEO – No1politician.com (Political Consulting).

Chairman – Francture Brands Pvt Ltd (Franchise, Brand Expansion, and Digital Media Consulting).

Chairman – Adaro Coal Energy Pvt Ltd (Coal Trading Worldwide).

Director – Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Pvt Ltd and Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation (Yoga and Fitness in India and Germany).

Director – Lash Entertainment Private Limited (Sanatan Dharma Game Development in Abu Dhabi and India).

Director – Bharat Taxpayer Welfare Platform Foundation

Founder and CEO – Small Retailer IPO.

Director – Chambers of Indian Charitable Trust

About CA Mahendra Turakhia: CA Mahendra Turakhia, a seasoned Chartered Accountant practicing since 1975, holds a wealth of expertise in domestic and international tax management, company law, FEMA, estate and succession planning, and asset protection. He has an extensive background in accounts, audits, foreign collaboration, management consultancy, and legal drafting. He is actively connected with over 20 social organizations in various capacities and provides free advice in multiple fields to these organizations and the broader society.

Founder and President – Bharat Taxpayers’ Welfare Platform Foundation

Founder and President – Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts

About Shri Sanjay Tikku: Shri Sanjay Tikku is the Vice-Chairman, Trustee, and program director of the Jharkhand mid-day meal program under Annamrita Foundation (ISKCON Food Relief Foundation). He is dedicated to opening centralized kitchens across major areas of Jharkhand to combat malnutrition, aiming to reach children in every corner of the state.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step towards ensuring that children across India have access to nutritious meals, thereby improving their health and educational outcomes.

For more details, kindly contact –

Name – Digant Sharma

Mobile – +91-9769999960, +91-9920808363

Email – im@digantsharma.com

Website – https://annamrita.org/ , https://utwa.in

