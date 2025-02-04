Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users

Bengaluru, Feb 4 Digi Yatra has achieved a milestone of 1 crore users with a daily average of 30,000 app downloads, setting benchmarks in digital travel solutions, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI)-based ecosystem works by utilising facial biometric technology for contactless and seamless passenger processing at airports.

The milestone of 1 crore users underscores the platform’s growing popularity and its pivotal role in delivering privacy-protecting, and efficient travel experiences.

“10 million user milestone reflects the trust and confidence that our users have placed in us. Our efforts, including the ‘d-KYC’ campaign initiative, helped us drive growth in 2024. We aim to maintain the momentum of innovation, privacy, and evolution of the passenger experience to achieve even greater breakthroughs in the future,” said Suresh Khadakbhavi, CEO of Digi Yatra Foundation.

"Our partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the IATA One-ID X Digi Yatra for enablement of Digi Yatra for International flow will drive further growth in 2025," he added.

The d-KYC (Don't Know Your Customer) campaign, was launched in October. It highlights the platform’s commitment to user privacy and choice.

The campaign was about how Digi Yatra caters to customers' needs without storing or accessing their personal data. Established in December 2022, Digi Yatra leverages face authentication technology to streamline passenger processing across 24 airports in India.

It has facilitated more than 45 million seamless journeys to date, providing a smooth experience for numerous travellers. Digi Yatra has ambitious plans for 2025.

The platform intends to support all 22 official Indian languages, breaking language barriers and ensuring every traveller can confidently navigate airport processes in a language of their choice.

Digi Yatra also aims to conduct an international pilot project, enabling foreign passengers with electronic passports (e-passports) to experience its seamless ecosystem.

