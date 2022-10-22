Digisharks Communications Pvt Ltd hosted a fantastic Diwali party for its employees and announced the National Achievers Awards 2022

Noida, October 22: Digisharks Communications Pvt Ltd, an established leader in advertising and creative digital marketing, celebrated Diwali with a fun party for its staff and announced that it would be hosting the “National Achievers Awards 2022” later this year.

Digisharks Communication Pvt Ltd office in Noida was decked up with illumination of colourful lighting and workspaces with diyas and candles following the oil bath ritual at the dawn of each festival day. The office floors are also decorated with flowers and beautiful rangoli designs. Huge hanging Jhalars have been placed in other spaces of the company.

Delicious meals were served to the employees at the Diwali fun party, along with delicious mithais in different flavours.

Vansh Mehra, Founder of Digisharks Communication Pvt Ltd, announced at the annual bash Diwali fun party about the ‘National Achievers Awards 2022’ to be hosted by the company for all achievers in various fields.

“We appreciate you standing with us through the ups and downs of the business and appreciate your trust in us. You’re a great asset to our platoon, and we look forward to serving with you for a long time to come. I hope you and your loved ones have a happy, healthy, and safe Diwali,” said Mehra.

