Digital Agency Spacebar Completes 10 Years with No Funding, No Layoffs, and No Salespeople!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: With all the hullabaloo around Shark Tank and unicorns, private equity and venture capitalists, entrepreneurs who are looking to build long-term legacy can take a page out of this story’s book. Spacebar, a premium B2B content marketing agency, recently celebrated the completion of 10 years since its inception — a highly coveted milestone for startups and an especially remarkable one for a fully bootstrapped entity. The Mumbai-based agency has grown organically from serving just a single client a decade ago to over 500 today, and all this without external funding, with zero layoffs during economic downturns, and without a dedicated sales team.

Founded on April 1, 2013, by Alpana Mandal, a former Big 4 management consultant, Spacebar has managed to survive through economically crippling events like demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic, which claimed many startups and small businesses in their wake. Having initially focused purely on content writing, Spacebar has grown into a full-fledged agency with a team of 20+ in-house creative professionals and an extended network of freelancers, offering a comprehensive suite of services that includes content writing, graphic design, social media, and performance marketing. The company’s unwavering focus on mindful marketing means that it staunchly stays away from cookie-cutter solutions that can be copy-pasted across clients.

“My marketing strategy has always been to be objective-driven,” says Alpana, “We actively focus on getting clients that have a long-term vision for their brand and aren’t chasing trends. This has especially helped build our reputation among B2B and purpose-driven B2C brands, who have more discerning customers and internal teams.”

To celebrate its decade of success, Spacebar recently hosted a gala event on April 28, 2023, where the agency’s clients, current employees, ex-employees, and freelancers came together to commemorate the occasion. The event was reflective of the company’s vibrant and upbeat work atmosphere, which strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and fun, leading to maximum creativity, productivity, and job satisfaction.

With the constant evolution of the content marketing industry and the emergence of new technologies like generative AI, Spacebar is making yet another strategic shift. Looking towards the future, Alpana contends, “Spacebar has shown incredible resilience through a tumultuous decade by using a balanced mix of structured processes and agile decision-making. We believe in proactively making decisions that lead to longer-term sustainability and not just short-term growth — in an age where being a unicorn is considered an indicator of success, we’re happy to be a camel. And to remain relevant in an AI-driven world, we are leaning into areas where human connections matter the most. Our services are evolving in the same direction.”

With years of experience under its belt, Spacebar is poised to reach new heights, setting an example of success achieved through passion, commitment, and a relentless focus on excellence. As a company that has achieved remarkable success against many odds, Spacebar’s journey is one to watch closely.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor