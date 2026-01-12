Digital India driving culture, content and creativity-led ‘Orange Economy’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Digital India has created a whole new community of creators and is driving the unprecedented rise of the ‘Orange Economy’, covering culture, content and creativity.

Speaking at the final session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 here, PM Modi said India emerged as a global hub for media, film, gaming, music and digital talent.

“India is witnessing rapid growth across creative and technology-driven sectors, powered largely by young innovators and entrepreneurs,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Highlighting the growth of startups, he said that more than a thousand defence startups are currently operating in the country.

“Young entrepreneurs are working on a wide range of technologies, including drones, anti-drone systems, AI-based cameras and robotics, reflecting India’s expanding innovation ecosystem,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the participants in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the transformation of India’s space sector. He said that five to six years ago, the responsibility of developing the space sector rested solely with ISRO.

"Five to six years ago, the responsibility of developing India’s space sector rested only with ISRO. We opened the space sector to private enterprises, expanded policies, and created supporting institutions,” PM Modi explained.

He further highlighted large-scale youth participation in nation-building initiatives.

“The involvement of crores of young people, with over 50 lakh registrations and more than 30 lakh youths sharing ideas under the Viksit Bharat Challenge, shows an unprecedented level of engagement,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

According to the Prime Minister, the combination of Digital India, startup growth, and youth participation is reshaping the country’s future.

“India’s creative economy, driven by culture, content and innovation, is not only generating new opportunities at home but is also positioning the country as a global leader in emerging sectors,” Prime Minister Modi said.

