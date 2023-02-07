Digital marketing is no more an option for businesses but a must: Saurabh V Gosain, Founder of Excel Range Media

New Delhi (India), February 7: Digital marketing is no longer an option for businesses but the need of the hour, according to Saurabh V Gosain, Founder of Excel Range Media, India’s leading digital marketing agency.

Mr. Gosain established Excel Range Media in 2015 to cater to the booming field of digital marketing. It was among the first agencies to provide a whole bouquet of digital marketing services, and that too, much before digital marketing became the buzzword that it has now.

“Our vision revolves around the belief that digital marketing is no longer an option for businesses, be it a small, medium, or a large scale enterprise, but is the need of the hour. We are a full-service digital marketing agency and using novel communication strategies and campaigns, we ensure clients get the right return on their investment. We have successfully developed 300+ websites and over 10,000+ social media posts, and executed more than 1,000 advertising campaigns,” Mr. Gosain said.

Besides being a full-service digital marketing agency, Excel Range Media is also engaged in educating and nurturing new talent in the field of digital marketing and web development. It is the recognized global standard for digital marketing certification, boasting thousands of new graduates in digital marketing, web design, and graphic design.

“As an agency, we have done phenomenally well over the years, but we feel we have just scratched the surface. Going by how the digital space is growing, we believe digital marketing has the potential to grow manifolds. We at Excel Range Media aim to use the opportunity to grow. We are looking to expand our services and emerge as a one-stop shop for all digital marketing needs. We are also committed to creating fresh talent for the industry,” Mr. Gosain said further.

Before launching Excel Range Media, Mr. Gosain was working with iMate and HTC for three years, where he strategized marketing techniques and campaigns.

“I was doing well career-wise, but I wanted to take on new challenges, which led me to establish Excel Range Media. The decision has been vindicated by the growth we have seen over the years,” he said.

Incidentally, the trend of working from home during the Covid pandemic opened new doors for Excel Range Media as it allowed the agency to start catering to clients in other geographies.

“Convincing clients in other cities to assign work to us was difficult before the pandemic, but with work from home becoming the default mode in those days, a key barrier was removed, allowing us to grow at a much faster rate than earlier,” added Mr. Gosain.

Akshta Agrawal, who has been a part of Excel Range Media since 2015, has also been a huge factor in the firm’s success. She was executing Facebook and Google ads much before others were. Her experience in building e-commerce websites and scaling them up through effective marketing adds a new dimension to the firm.

https://excelrange.com/

https://instagram.com/excelrangemedia?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor