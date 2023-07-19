Digitech Media Shines a Light on Industry Leaders at the Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Excellence Awards 2023

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 19: The much-anticipated Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Excellence Awards 2023 took place on June 24th at The Lalit in Mumbai. The event was a resounding success, bringing together prominent industry leaders, esteemed guests, and government officials to celebrate and recognize outstanding achievements in the business world.

The star-studded affair featured renowned celebrity guests Aastha Gill and Harshita Shekar Gaur, who added an extra sparkle to the glamorous evening. Additionally, the event was honored by the presence of esteemed government officials, serving as the chief guests, who lent their support and appreciation to the remarkable business endeavors showcased at the event.

The Business Excellence Awards aimed to acknowledge and honor companies that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and growth across various sectors. A distinguished panel of judges meticulously evaluated each nominee, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process. The event provided a platform for these exceptional organizations to showcase their contributions and inspire others in the business community.

The following Leaders & companies were recognized and celebrated for their outstanding achievements:

1. Yogalakshmi, Director & Balakrishnan R, Managing Director of Basilic Fly Studio Limited awarded as Company of the Year

2. Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions awarded as Company of the Year

3. Amit Srivastava, CEO of Nutrify India awarded as Product of the Year(Nutrify Genie)

4. Aaryav Gupta, Director Global Business of Pridel Pvt Ltd awarded as Company of the Year

5. Samujjwal Ghosh, CEO of The House of Abhinandan Lodha awarded as Brand of the Year

6. Vikram Narayana Rao, MD of Lloyd Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Company of the Year

7. Dr. Mariazeena Johnson, Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed to be University) awarded as Excellence in Education Award

8. Mahua Roy Chowdhury, Managing Partner of Royzz & Co awarded as Tech Law Firm of The Year

9. Bindiya Vohra, Co-Founder of ThoughtSol Infotech Pvt awarded as IT System Integrator of the Year

10. Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO of Airtel Business awarded as Company of the Year

11. Rajan Aggarwal, Executive Director & CEO of AGI Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd awarded as Company of the year-Manufacturing

12. Rajan Aggarwal, Executive Director & CEO of AGI Milltec Machinery Pvt Ltd awarded as CEO of the Year

13. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, Director & CEO of RNIT Solutions and Services Private limited awarded as COMPANY OF THE YEAR- IT SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

14. Manjari Upadhye, CEO of Welspun India awarded as Company of the Year - Home Textile

15. Rajesh Namby, General Manager of Raffels Udaipur awarded as Best Luxury Hotel Chain of India

16. Aakanksha Bhargava, CEO of P.M. Relocations Pvt Ltd awarded as Best Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

17. Nishant Seth, Director of RainBow Aviation awarded as Emerging Leader For Air Cargo Aviation In India

18. Pradeep Khaitan, Managing Director of Rahee Infratech Limited awarded as Company of the Year ( Construction )

19. Bibhu Prasad Padhi, CEO of ApMoSys Technologies Pvt Ltd awarded as CEO of the Year - IT Services & IT Consulting

20. Sudha Madhuri Mantena, CEO - India of Globe Line Shipping awarded as Freight Forwarder of the Year ( Logistics )

21. Shravan Kumar, Founder and Managing Director of Sakshath Technologies Pvt Ltd awarded as Company of the Year - IT Services & IT Consulting

22. Anoop Kumar Saxena, CEO of VICAT India awarded as CEO of the Year ( Manufacturing )

23. Drushti Desai, Partner of Bansi S. Mehta & Co awarded as Best Chartered Accounting Firm of the Year (Financial Services)

24. Jay Mehta, Managing Director of Warner Music India awarded as Best Company of the Year

25. Tarang Goyal, Managing Director of Integrated Personnel Services Ltd awarded as Brand of the Year

26. Behram Khodaiji, CEO of Grant Medical Foundation - Ruby Hall Clinic awarded as Best Hospital of the Year

27. M P Raghav Roa, Managing Director of Fujifilm Sericol India Pvt Ltd awarded as Business Innovation

28. Mohit Arora, CEO of Homekraft Infra Pvt Ltd awarded as Company of the Year - Real Estate

29. Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD of Lightstorm awarded as Startup of the year - Telecom

30. Anish Srikrishna, CEO of Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd/Times Pro awarded as EdTech Company of the Year - Education

31. Giuliano Perfetti, CEO-CRDMO of Jubilant Biosys Limited awarded as Company of the Year-Drug Discovery Services

32. C. Devidas Varier, Managing Director of The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd awarded as Brand of The Year- Healthcare & Wellness (Ayurveda)

33. Sudhir Gudal, Director of Xperitus Insurance Brokers Private Ltd awarded as Excellence In Insurance Broking & Claims Servicing

34. Saachi Agrawal, Co-founder of Plotters Ink awarded as Best Independent advertising agency

35. Vivek Kumar Mishra, CEO of Raphe mPhibr Pvt Ltd awarded as Hi-Tech Manufacturing Company of the Year

36. Suchita Oswal Jain, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles awarded as Women in Leadership

37. Amar Sarin, Managing Director of TARC Ltd awarded as Tarc Tripundra- Best Project of the Year

38. Thirumalesh Prasad C G, Founder & CEO of Inboundsys awarded as Best Company of the Year

39. Rahul Garg, CEO & Founder of Moglix Labs India Pvt. Ltd awarded as Brand of the Year

40.Manbir bedi, Founder of Primary Plus Media Pvt Ltd awarded as Outstanding Achievers

41. Faheem Qureshi, Founder & Director of Stay Pattern Hospitality Services awarded as Startup of the year

42. Amit Jain, Founder & CEO of AAIS awarded as Emerging IT & Technology Leader

43. Ramkumar Sambasivan, Founder & CEO of Bootlabs Technologies awarded as Product of the Year (SailorCloud)

44. Raju Jituri, Founder & CEO of NextGn IceCream Engineering Pvt Ltd awarded as Emerging Company of the Year

45. Praveen Anna, DIRECTOR of Clientscape Services India Pvt Ltd awarded as Startup Company Of The Year

46. N Keshava Raju, Founder & CEO of Techademy Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best Learning Experience Platform of the year (Education)

47. Narasimha Sharma Narayanam, CEO (APAC & MENA) of Podobrace India Pvt Ltd. awarded as Company of the Year (Textile Manufacturing & FMCG)

48. Dr. Akshay Parmar & Dr. Anurag Shah, Founder & Managing Director & Founder & Director of Unihealth Consultancy Private Limited awarded as Company of the Year (Global)

49. Gunish Jain, CEO & Founder of BlueKaktus awarded as Product of the year

50. Abhishek Kumar, Chief Business Officer, First Games awarded as Best Real Money Gaming App of the Year

51. Kunal Patel, Managing Director of Monika Alcobev awarded as Company of the Year

52. Ramesh Natarajan, CEO of Redington Limited awarded as Company of the Year

53. Kirti Ashar, Senior Vice president of Vedistry Pvt LTD awarded as Excellence in Healthcare & Personal care products

54. Mona Darasing Khurana, Founder of Focus PR awarded as Excellence in Celebrity Publicity

55. Hassan Ahmed , Director of Pentatonix Technologies Pvt Ltd awarded as Company of the Year

56. Rohit Jindal, Head Of Business of MyGate awarded as Community Management Solution of the Year

These Leaders & companies showcased exceptional prowess in their respective fields, demonstrating exemplary dedication, vision, and a commitment to excellence. Their contributions have not only elevated their businesses but have also made a significant impact on the overall economic landscape.

Digitech Media also express their sincere gratitude to the following sponsors who made the Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Excellence Awards 2023 a resounding success:

- Logistics Partner: Eastern Supply Chain & Logistics PVT LTD

- Printing Solution Partner: Fujifilm

- Gaming Partner: First Games

These sponsors played a vital role in ensuring the smooth execution of the event and adding value to the overall experience.

The Organizers of the event: Digitech Media Directors Sunny Sehrawat, Adil Sarwar, and Sharmin Sarwar, expressed their gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and attendees for making the event a resounding success. They stated, "These awards celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and recognize the outstanding achievements of businesses that have made a substantial impact on our society. We are proud to honor these remarkable organizations and look forward to witnessing their continued success."

The Outlook Business Spotlight - Business Excellence Awards 2023 stands as a testament to the vibrancy and dynamism of the Indian business landscape. The event highlighted the resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment displayed by these exceptional organizations, setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective industries.

