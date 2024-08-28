Dinesh Shahra Foundation Recognizes Youth Participation at a Dahi Handi Celebration Event in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Dr. Dinesh Shahra, encouraged the vibrant Dahi Handi festival at Malabar Hill, Mumbai, an event organized by the respected Sainath Maitra Mandal. The celebration, marked by enthusiasm and community spirit, was further supported by the Dinesh Shahra Foundation, which played a key role in recognizing and encouraging youth involvement.

Dr Shahra emphasized the spiritual significance of the Dahi Handi festival, drawing attention to its deep roots in the Sanatan Living tradition. He highlighted how the festival embodies Lord Krishna's playful consciousness and fosters unity within the community. Dr Shahra also praised social activist Sanjay Shrike for his relentless efforts in organizing the event and ensuring its success.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation, committed to nurturing the next generation, supported the initiative by distributing prizes to participants across all age groups. This recognition aimed to inspire both boys and girls to engage fully in the cultural event, promoting inclusivity and spiritual awareness. The Foundation's backing underscores its mission to guide youth in becoming spiritually aware and socially responsible citizens by instilling core values and fostering an appreciation for their cultural heritage.

"Dahi Handi is more than just a test of skill and courage; it is a celebration of unity, joy, and the divine playfulness of Lord Krishna," Dr Shahra remarked. "It serves as a powerful reminder that we are all interconnected, and together, we can achieve extraordinary things."

Through his mission of Sanatan Living, Dr Shahra continues to propagate the timeless wisdom of this tradition, promoting a harmonious way of life that aligns with nature and the divine.

