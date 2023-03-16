DIOR unveils its fall 2023 show in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (/GPRC): For Maria Grazia Chiuri, each collection is an opportunity to make new connections between different domains of craftsmanship, ancestral traditions, and the most ground-breaking innovation. For the Dior Fall 2023 show that will be presented on March 30, 2023, the Creative Director of Dior women's lines has chosen India - and more specifically the historic site of the Gateway of India in Mumbai* - as the marvelous destination for her inventive journey.

A tribute to the visionary spirit of Christian Dior and his successors who had a profound admiration for this country. A new, unique celebration of Indian savoir-faire.

This story is provided by GPRC. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/GPRC)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor