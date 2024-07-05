Director kumar neeraj's Film Nafisaa became the first Indian film to be screened at Oxford University London

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 5: It is a moment of immense pride for 1.5 billion Indians that for the first time in the history of independent India, a Hindi film based on "Socio-Economic" issues has been officially invited for screening at LISD, Oxford University Club. The film "Nafisa" directed by Kumar Neeraj has attracted the attention of audiences from all over the world due to its content and its humanitarian theme. The documentation of precedence for legal work have been compiled by Dr. Abhinav Kumar Shrivastava.

Audiences from all over the world are eagerly waiting to watch the screening of the film Nafisa. Let us tell you that the teaser of director Kumar Neeraj's film "NAFISAA", based on the sexual harassment incident in Muzaffarpur Shelter Home in Bihar, has increased a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Some scenes and dialogues of the teaser released on Riddhima Records are so sharp that the audience is stunned to see it.

This teaser showing the truth of the Muzaffarpur Balika Grih incident of Bihar has shocked the audience. The story of the pain and suffering of its victims is now going to be presented on the big screen soon. Writer-director Kumar Neeraj's film "NAFISAA" presented by Spark Media is produced by Vaishali Dev and Bina Shah. Its co-producers are Naseem Ahmed Khan and Khushboo Singh. Its cameraman is Najeeb Khan of Sunny Deol's film Gadar fame. And the Choreographer is Ganesh Acharya.

This film reminding us of the painful incident of Muzaffarpur has Rajveer Singh, Akshay Verma, Nishad Raj Rana, Anamika Pandey, Nazneen Patni, Manisha Thakur, Divya Tyagi, Anil Kumar Yadav, Jai Shukla, etc.

