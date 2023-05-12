Discover the real estate hotspot of Noida: Sector 153 - An ideal investment destination

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (/NewsVoir): Renowned for its unpolluted green environs and excellent connectivity through an extensive network of highways, flyovers, and metro rail, Noida, situated adjacent to the national capital Delhi, has become a dream destination for all. As a well-planned, integrated, and modern industrial and residential city for almost four decades, Noida has attracted real estate buyers, including investors and end-users from all segments, ranging from luxury to mid-range to affordable.

Already famed as one of the largest industrial townships in Asia, Noida was established under the Industrial Area Development Act of 1976, resulting in the creation of well-planned infrastructure facilities. While Noida has multiple sectors that attract real estate buyers, Sector 153 has gained significant popularity for several reasons. The highly sought-after proposition of living close to work and home is provided in Sector 153 of Noida, along with several other attractive features. It has become a prime location for real estate buyers looking to buy their choicest properties.

What makes Sector 153 appealing for real estate?

Noida is known for its flourishing residential and commercial projects across various sectors. However, the most sought-after sector is Sector 153, located on the Noida Expressway, which is the lifeline of Noida and Greater Noida. Sector 153 offers all essential urban facilities such as electricity, water, sewer, transportation, schools, hospitals, green belts, gardens, business centres, excellent medical services, banks, post offices, and community centres. The Noida Authority is continuously engaged in developing the basic infrastructure to support these facilities and Sector 153 is poised for rapid development. It has become the prime location for real estate buyers looking to purchase their ideal properties, especially due to its strategic location and well-developed infrastructure.

Another reason why Sector 153 in Noida has become a real estate hotspot is the multitude of large-scale development schemes recently announced by the government. Its location at the centre of three urban and industrial townships - Noida, Greater Noida, and Yeida - and proximity to the border of Greater Noida make it even more attractive. With Yamuna Express Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) projects, Jewar International Airport, Film City, Multimodal Logistics Park, Medical Device Manufacturing, Ecological Investment Hub, and the presence of many multinational compes, experts in urban development predict that Sector 153 is poised to become an important investment opportunity.

Investing in Sector 153's Residential Real Estate: A Smart Move

Sector 153 boasts several world-class residential projects under construction, with many more proposed. Reputed real estate developers are constructing apartments and villas, taking advantage of the sector's good connectivity and prime location. The attractive investment options are drawing in investors, with many already seeing a boom in properties. Furthermore, several leading real estate developers are preparing to launch their projects in the sector in the coming months.

A Hub of Commercial Real Estate Development

Noida's integrated industrial township concept is brought to life in Sector 153, which boasts numerous industrial, residential, and commercial projects. This diverse array of establishments includes IT parks, hospitality venues, medical facilities, special economic zones, and commercial centres, creating a large-scale development that generates abundant employment opportunities.

Located adjacent to Sector 153 on the Noida Expressway, Sectors 150, 151, and 152 are rapidly developing areas that offer a mix of residential and commercial properties, as well as exceptional sports amenities, including golf, cricket, football, and more. These sectors are home to renowned builders who have established high-rise residential apartments, villas, commercial complexes, and amenities institute projects, with many projects already in possession status. Additionally, Sector 151 is experiencing a rapid surge in apartment and plot development.

The Excellent Connectivity of Sector 153

Smooth connectivity is vital for better living and business development, and Sector 153 has it covered. Situated on the Noida Expressway, an international roadway, Sector 153 provides direct connectivity to Delhi, offering access to all means of road transport. Additionally, the stalled Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) project has resumed construction, providing a shorter way to reach Haryana. The multipurpose Eastern Peripheral is just a few kilometers away, and the upcoming Delhi-Banaras bullet train line will have a stoppage at nearby Sector 148. Sector 153 is also connected to the Sector 148 metro station on Noida's Metro Aqua Line Expressway.

Furthermore, the upcoming Jewar International Airport is in close proximity, providing excellent air connectivity to national and international destinations. All these factors make Sector 153 an excellent choice for those looking to invest or live in a well-connected residential sector.

Invest Now For Profitable Returns

Considering all these aspects, Sector 153 is an incredibly significant location for both residential and commercial investors. The current availability of properties at highly affordable prices further amplifies the potential for investors to make a profitable deal. With its prime location and excellent connectivity, investing in this sector is a smart choice that can yield substantial returns in the future.

