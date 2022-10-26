Disrupting Influencer Marketing Industry

Cloutflow (initially Growlance), is founded by two 19 years olds (in 2021) still in college.

Today, the company has acquired the majority of market share in the Influencer marketing industry.

The founders (now 21) and (now 20) are building various products in the Creators Economy space with a vision of Enhancing Brand-Creator relationships. They took the company from a zero to an 8 figure MRR (monthly recurring revenue) in just 10 months, working with top 10 per cent D2C brands in India like WowSciences, Vega, Dot&Key, Re'equil and many more. Cloutflow is also working with unicorn companies like MamaEarth and Villain (by MENSA) as well.

For any D2C companies who are doing in-house influencer marketing, they have launched a SaaS called CloutX, where companies can discover Instagram and Youtube creators based on Location, Number of Followers, Interest and genre of contents. The SaaS is completely meant for discovery, execution and Analytics of Influencer Marketing Campaigns in-house.

Last year in December, again after analyzing a gap in the market they (Shivam and Vanshika) started on another mission. This is a mission to provide creators' with what they are worth and to give creators the value that they deserve.

They started to create a platform where creators can directly connect with brands and participate in ongoing Influencer Campaigns. With this vision in their head, they raised seed round funding from AROA VENTURES, led by Ritesh Agarwal (founder and CEO of OYOROOMS) to build the platform, which is just a month away from its official launch.

