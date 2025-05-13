Distinguished lawyer Harvansh Chawla appointed chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

New Delhi [India], May 13 : The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appointed Harvansh Chawla, a distinguished senior lawyer and expert in international trade, as its new Chairman.

This appointment reinforces the Chamber's commitment to advancing trade, investment, and economic collaboration among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and BRICS plus nations.

As Chairman, Chawla will lead efforts to foster cross-border partnerships, advocate for policies that reduce trade barriers, and promote innovation in key sectors such as technology, agriculture, and manufacturing.

His extensive experience in law and international trade will drive the Chamber's mission to enhance the global competitiveness of BRICS plus economies.

Chawla was honoured to be appointed as the chairman of BRICS CCI and stated that his vision is to strengthen economic ties, promote sustainable growth, and create new opportunities for collaboration among BRICS plus nations.

"I am deeply honored to lead the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry at this pivotal moment. My vision is to strengthen economic ties, promote sustainable growth, and create new opportunities for collaboration among BRICS plus nations. Together, we will position BRICS Chamber as a global leader in trade and innovation," he said.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a non-profit organization focused on promoting trade, investment, and economic cooperation among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS Plus nations). It serves as a platform for businesses, policymakers, and stakeholders to foster partnerships and drive sustainable economic growth.

The Chamber organizes events, trade delegations, and policy advocacy to strengthen economic ties and enhance the global influence of BRICS plus economies. It often collaborates with governments and industry leaders to address challenges like trade barriers and investment regulations.

The Chamber plays a significant role in India's efforts to deepen ties with other BRICS plus nations through trade delegations, policy advocacy, and industry events, the Chamber fosters partnerships that drive sustainable growth and enhance the global influence of BRICS plus economies.

