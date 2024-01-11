Divya Consultancy: A Hassle-Free Guide to Business Licenses & Compliance in India

Gujarat (India), January 11: Divya Consultancy, a team of experienced Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, and Lawyers, formed a comprehensive suite of offline and online services designed to simplify licensing and compliance for Indian businesses within the food industry.

“We understand the complexities of navigating regulations and obtaining licenses in today’s fast-paced world,” said Krutarth Dave, Founder of Divya Consultancy. “By combining our expertise with technology, we aim to make these processes transparent, efficient, and less of a burden for our clients.”

Expertise Meets Technology for Streamlined Solutions

Divya Consultancy caters to food businesses of all sizes, from Kirana stores to large food chains, offering a wide range of services, including:

FSSAI Food Licensing: Their flagship service, with over 3,000 successful applications, guides businesses through the entire FSSAI licensing process, ensuring compliance and smooth operations.

FSSAI Compliance and Support: Beyond mere licensing, the diligent team of Divya Consultancy provides ongoing support with FSSAI return filing, third-party audits, hygiene standard implementation, and staff training to maintain compliance.

Beyond FSSAI: The company's expertise extends to obtaining certifications like ISO, USFDA, and HACCP, as well as trademark registration.

Identifying and Correcting Faulty Licenses: The team helps businesses identify and rectify any inconsistencies in existing FSSAI licenses, ensuring legal compliance.

Leveraging Government Schemes: Divya Consultancy assists businesses in navigating the landscape of government incentive schemes and subsidies, maximising potential financial benefits.

Personalised Attention: Each client receives dedicated attention with on-site visits and custom-tailored solutions to ensure optimal compliance and efficiency.

Client Testimonials

Neeraj Hasija praises Divya Consultancy’s professionalism and precise attention to detail. “Quite professional and knows the minutest of intricacies involved,” he says. “Good and well-planned documentation and follow-up. Would highly recommend it.”

“Incredibly happy with the service provided by Divya Consultancy,” says Adhoksh Nagvekar. “It was top-notch with no hassles. Will recommend Krutarth Ji’s expertise in this field to anybody who needs guidance with anything relating to licensing in the food industry.”

Lalji Desai, owner of a fast-food restaurant in Ahmedabad, credits Divya Consultancy with securing his FSSAI license quickly and smoothly. “I went to Divya Consultancy for an FSSAI license in Ahmedabad. Krutarth sir is very helpful. He guided me, answered all my questions, and quickly issued an FSSAI license for my food business,” he stated. “The services are excellent. Had a good experience with Divya Consultancy.”

These testimonies clearly show the great service and expertise that Divya Consultancy offers to its clients. Whether starting a small business or running a larger one, Divya Consultancy acts as a trusted partner, simplifying the confusing world of regulations and guiding clients through it smoothly and confidently.

A Commitment to Excellence

Divya Consultancy operates with a core focus on transparency, ethical practices, and timely service delivery. Clients benefit from:

100% Ethical and Transparent Services: Building trust and integrity is paramount for Divya Consultancy.

Thorough Expertise: The team brings extensive knowledge and experience to every project.

Swift and Timely Service: Clients can expect efficient delivery within committed timeframes.

Divya Consultancy understands that compliance shouldn’t be a hurdle to growth. Their mission is to empower Indian food businesses with the knowledge, tools, and support required to thrive in a legally compliant and efficient manner.

For more information, click below:

Divya Consultancy

