Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Story Sparks Viral Sensation for 'Touch Karke' Song, Following Vicky Kaushal's Reel Success

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 6: In a surprising turn of events, popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi recently shared a song on her Instagram story, praising the talented actress Prerna Wanvari featured in the music video of "Touch Karke", streaming on SVMT Music's official YouTube channel. Little did anyone expect that this simple act would set off a viral frenzy across social media platforms.

Within a matter of hours after Divyanka shared, the music video skyrocketed on YouTube, accumulating an astounding 500,000 views. This sudden surge in popularity has drawn comparisons to the time when Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal propelled a song to viral status by creating a captivating reel on it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feQ6WV6rqy4&list=RDfeQ6WV6rqy4&start_radio=1

The question on everyone's mind now is whether Divyanka's support will have the same impact on "Touch Karke." Only time will reveal the true extent of its success. As the anticipation grows, fans eagerly await the possibility of witnessing Divyanka Tripathi herself creating an extraordinary reel on the song, just like Vicky Kaushal did. Such a spectacle would undoubtedly be a delight to watch and add another exciting chapter to the song's journey.

We sincerely thank Divyanka for bringing this beautiful song to our attention and wish the entire team of SVMT Music & "Touch Karke" best of luck in their future endeavours.. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram story sharing the song "Touch Karke" has set off a viral sensation, propelling the music video to new heights. Through her support, Divyanka has once again showcased her enthusiasm for promoting fresh talent, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what's to come next.

