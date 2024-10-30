Diwali Message From Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO Of The London Organisation of Skills Development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: As we celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, I extend my warmest wishes to everyone around the globe. This auspicious occasion symbolises hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

In a world often overshadowed by conflict and division, let us use this festival to illuminate the path towards peace and understanding. Diwali teaches us that even the smallest light can dispel darkness; our collective efforts can foster unity and harmony in our communities.

I urge each of you to embrace the spirit of compassion, kindness, and dialogue. Together, we can build bridges across divides, rejecting hatred and embracing our shared humanity. Let us commit to advocating for peace, ensuring that every individual feels valued and safe.

This Diwali, may we ignite the flames of hope and work towards a future where peace prevails and the light of understanding shines bright in every corner of the world.

Wishing you a joyous and meaningful Diwali filled with love, prosperity, and a commitment to peace.

