DJ Snake says returning to India will be one of the biggest highlights of his year

After a smashing Holi on his last visit to India, with none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Baadshah, Parineeti Chopra and more, the King of EDM, DJ Snake, is all set to return to India to create even bigger magic!

Electronic music lovers can rejoice as French artist William Grighacine aka DJ Snake, gets ready for his six-city tour of India starting November 18, 2022. This is not the first time that the hitmaker behind songs like Disco Maghreb, Taki Taki and Magenta Riddim, will perform in India. He was in the country in 2019 for Sunburn's annual fest in Goa.

The artist has always found a deep and authentic connect with India and its culture and people. "My Indian fans are amazing and show me so much love. The connection is like magic, and the love is real. I can't wait to be back to India and performing for audiences across the country, once again," says the talented EDM artist who also remixed the Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami during the pandemic for Spotify Singles.

Recently, DJ Snake made history when he sold out the Parc des Princes, a 63,000-capacity stadium home to Paris's elite soccer team, PSG. Other artists to perform at this legendary venue include Michael Jackson and Prince. DJ Snake is the first-ever electronic act to perform there.

Managed in India by Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Bottomline Media, a marketing and talent management agency that is known for innovative and disruptive campaigns that are out of the box and creative, we can't help wonder what's next! With an unforgettable immersion into the magic of biggest names of Bollywood on his last visit, we look forward to seeing what excitement this visit will reveal!

