DJED Foundation Founders Shilpa & Dilip Jain Win Citizens’ Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023 Award

New Delhi (India), May 24: DJED Foundation directors, Shilpa Mehta Jain and Dilip Jain, were awarded the prestigious Citizens’ Gratitude to Gallant Warriors 2023 on May 11th, 2023, by the Honourable 14th President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind. The award ceremony was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, and was organised by Ek Hi Rasta (Trust). Shilpa and Dilip Jain were recognised for their outstanding contribution to society through the NGO’s innovative 3E model: Environment, Education and Entrepreneurship.

dJED Foundation is an NGO that places ecology before the economy and focuses on the restoration and regeneration of nature, both inside and outside to support marginalized communities. Their work has expanded to seven locations across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Their environmental initiatives include watershed management by the construction of ponds, check dams and wells, afforestation with native saplings, and plastic waste management. Over past 3 years, they have done significant work in Chinchwadi Adivasi village in Karjat district of Maharashtra, Hirjipura village in Karjan district of Gujarat (project is called RevAranya) and in Jawai Bisalpur village in Pali district of Rajasthan (project is called Save Jawai Wildlife).

Their educational programs include the Aadi Maanav Academy, where children study under a banyan tree, sports program for the queen of forests aka Rann Raani and the Me2 Kids Club, which sensitizes city children to nature, adventure and volunteering. Shilpa Mehta Jain, despite her polio, has played a significant role in organizing most of the club’s activities and recently started SMS scholarship to support people with disability to do CA.

Their entrepreneurship initiatives provide grassroots support to communities by creating ecologically, sustainable livelihood opportunities, and enable local self-reliance, Gram Swaraj. These are deeply integrated with the educational and environmental initiatives.

On the occasion Dilip Jain, Co-founder dJED Foundation say, “As someone living in the ChatGPT era where machines have taken over most tasks, it’s easy to feel like our human skills are becoming irrelevant. However, I strongly believe that we must prioritize using our heads and hands to solve the world’s biggest problems, which machines are not equipped to do. This includes restoring our natural resources that are fast collapsing, questioning the current model of growth and development, and finding new ways to care for both the planet and its people. To do this, we must embrace alternative ways of thinking, unlearn what’s not working, and apply our newfound wisdom to create a better world.”

dJED Foundation is also mentoring other initiatives, such as the Dharavi Dream Project, which empowers under-resourced kids in Dharavi through music, dance, and graphics, and Project DEEP, which aims to uplift a village out of poverty through universal and unconditional direct cash transfers.

dJED Foundation is a Section 8 Company (‘not-for-profit’), with a wide range of objectives, particularly ecological conservation, education and sustainable livelihoods. dJED Foundation is assisting the indigenous tribal communities of Chinchwadi Adivasi village (which is nestled in the foothills of the Sahyadris, about 10 km from Neral Station) so that individuals can learn from and support one another in satisfying their diverse needs and realizing their creative ambitions, all while working together to address their challenges in an environmentally conscious manner.

