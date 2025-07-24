D.K.S Productions new song with Pratik Sehajpal and Sona Medhi "Main Ladki Booze Ki Shaukeen" Goes Viral; Sona Wins Hearts with Her Voice and Charm

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: The music video "Main Ladki Booze Ki Shaukeen" is taking social media by storm, crossing over a million views and resonating with audiences across platforms. Starring Pratik Sehajpal, Sona Medhi, and Deependra Kumar Sharma, the quirky and upbeat track is turning heads for its playful narrative and on-screen chemistry.

But what's truly stealing the spotlight is Sona Medhi, who not only features in the video but also lends her voice to the track. Originally from Assam, Sona has recently made the move to Mumbai to chase her dreams in music and entertainment. With this release, she's made a bold and memorable debut, receiving praise for both her powerful vocals and striking screen presence. For Sona Medhi, "Main Ladki Booze Ki Shaukeen" marks not just a release, but the beginning of a promising journey and it's safe to say, she's arrived with impact.

Sung by Sona Medhi and Nakash Aziz, the song has become a viral sensation, with countless reels, reactions, and fan edits flooding platforms like Instagram and YouTube. It's a breakthrough moment for Sona, whose performance has clearly left a mark on listeners and viewers alike.

The video has been directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, whose stylish visual storytelling and vibrant choreography have played a major role in the track's appeal.

The project is produced by D.K.S. Productions Pvt. Ltd., and also features Deependra Kumar Sharma, who adds an energetic flair to the storyline. This production house is growing at an impressive speed.

At the launch event, both Sona and Pratik opened up about their collaboration, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and their excitement around the project. Their camaraderie and comfort translated effortlessly on screen, adding to the charm of the video.

The full music video is now available on the official Vidnet Media YouTube channel, where it's continuing to climb in views and popularity with each passing day.

YouTube : Video Link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iKXE-B-b_U4&ab_channel=VidnetMusic

