DLF Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 - Step into the world of Luxury: The unrivaled luxury shopping experience

New Delhi [India], May 26: DLF Luxury Malls is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the annual Luxury Shopping Festival, taking place from May 25th to June 9th, 2023 at DLF Emporio & The Chanakya. At the heart of the festival lies the spirit of shopper's delight, as DLF Luxury Malls strives to create an unparalleled luxurious retail experience.

This two-week extravaganza presents a unique opportunity for shoppers to immerse themselves in the world of luxury and win exquisite gifts on a minimum shopping of INR 50,000. The highest spender of the festival will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid three-days exotic vacation (for two) at the enchanting Cape Weligama in Sri Lanka.

As part of the grand event, DLF Emporio is proud to collaborate with the exclusive BMW Excellence Club, curating a luxurious shopping experience for the BMW Privileged members over an evening of grandeur and magnificence, showcasing the latest collection of their inhouse brands.

At The Chanakya, guests can experience the epitome of luxury shopping, as they discover the stunning Holiday themed ensembles. Shoppers can indulge in a haven of an unparalleled selection of world-renowned luxury brands unveiling the season's most coveted trends.

Prepare to be enchanted by a unique experience specially designed for the discerning luxury shoppers. The DLF Luxury Shopping Festival 2023 beckons one to pamper oneself and have a chance to win the most exquisite gifts.

DLF Emporio, a name synonymous with luxury, offers an unparalleled shopping experience where exclusivity, space, and aesthetics take center stage. With an extraordinary collection of designer and luxury merchandise, lifestyle products, and services, DLF Emporio is a haven for discerning shoppers. Housing prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Bottega Veneta, Bvlgari, Cartier, Jimmy Choo, Ferragamo, and more, showcasing the epitome of elegance and refinement. Enhancing the experience, Cafe E, an in-house atrium lounge, offers a contemporary ambiance with live piano music, while Cha Shi, the oriental restaurant, boasts the expertise of some of the highest skilled chefs in the country. DLF Emporio captures the nuances of luxurious serenity found in fashion capitals worldwide, attracting high-value spenders seeking the perfect blend of exclusivity, taste, and sublime ambience.

Located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi, at the prestigious Diplomatic Enclave, the Chanakya is an exceptionally curated destination where Luxury meets Leisure.

The Chanakya is known for its exquisite selection of flagship boutiques of celebrated International luxury brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Brunello Cucinelli, Rolex, Ralph Lauren, & others alongwith renowned Indian Luxury brands such as Anita Dongre Grassroot, Janavi India, Perona, Ranna Gill etc

In addition, The Chanakya houses delectable dining & Gourmet delicacies where every flavour tells a story. A haven for Gourmands, The Chanakya is home to phenomenal dining experiences - the lively Cafe C, the contemporary eatery - MKT and the well admired - Royal China.

It only gets splendiferous with the finest entertainment experience with PVR.

Experience the world of curated luxury, at The Chanakya.

