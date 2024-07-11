DN Homes partners with YOO Worldwide London to launch Odisha's First Branded Residences in Bhubaneswar

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar [Odisha], July 11: DN Homes has been a prominent name in Odisha's real estate industry since its inception in 2003. Specializing in luxury residential developments, the company has consistently delivered projects that meet global standards. With 15 completed projects, 6 ongoing projects, and 15 million sq.ft. of new projects in the pipeline, DN Homes is set to emerge as a key contributor to Odisha's fast changing modern skyline.

With a forward-looking Group philosophy of 'Redefining New', DN Group is known for several industry firsts such as Bhubaneswar's first 5-star branded hotel - the Vivanta with TATA Group, and DN Regalia - the first premium mall developed by an Odia business entrepreneur. It is also the first real estate company to diversify into Luxury Hospitality, Retail, Construction, Education and Seafood Exports among others. With the first branded residences of Odisha's, DN Homes has added another 'first' to its list of achievements. The project will be the third residences in India, by Philippe Starck with the earlier ones in Pune and Mumbai. It will be the first YOO project in entire Eastern India and will put Bhubaneswar on the world map alongside global hubs like London, Miami, New York and Dubai. Similar to other developments worldwide, the new 3-tower luxury project will be aptly named as DN YOO Odisha.

Commenting on the partnership, DN Group Chairman, Jagadish Prasad Naik mentioned,"DN YOO Odisha will be first-of-its-kind project that will not only bring branded residences to Odisha, but it will also put Bhubaneswar on the international real estate map. We take pride in offering possibly a residential project that is truly beyond luxury and comparable to the very best in the world."

YOO Worldwide, founded in 1999 by John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, is one of the largest names in residential and hospitality design with over 98 projects across 47 cities and 36 countries. Of these 21 projects are currently under development in various cities of the world. Aside from design, YOO Worldwide also has various group entities in Energy, Capital, Hospitality and Architecture.

As a Co-Founder and Creative Director of the renowned London-based brand YOO, Philippe Starck needs no introduction. Phillip's three-decade long career spans over 10,000 creations - completed or in the making, and over 170 international awards received including the prestigious international 'Red-dot design award' and has designed over 168 real estate projects which includes hotels, residences, retail and cafes. With YOO, Starck has collaborated on over 48 real estate projects under the label of 'YOO Inspired by Starck'. He has been known for creating outstanding experiences with his unconventional design styles, setting new benchmarks in international design. YOO takes a different approach to design, allowing them to create unique living experiences making every YOO project distinctive.

DN YOO Odisha also will see a team of international partners and consultants from Singapore, London, Dubai and India and will have uniquely designed experiences spread across 3 acres in serene and lush green neighbourhood of Gajapati Nagar. Notable amenities include a line of double-height sky gardens running through the mid-line of the tower, 3 swimming pools, a poolside restaurant, premium retail and a talk-of-the-town 44,000 sq.ft. two-level resort- styled clubhouse exclusively designed by Philippe Starck.

The project exclusively offers 3+ & 4+ bed residences and will be within close vicinity of all main hotspots of the city including business and IT hubs, hospitals, hotels, schools and malls. The project has already received its approval from ORERA with its Registration. No. as: MP/19/2024/01171 and more details have been published on www.rera.odisha.gov.in for public information.

The project will be marketed exclusively by strategy to sales firm - SQUAREA Consulting, with offices in Pune, Dubai and Bhubaneswar. SQUAREA - responsible for managing the sales of this exclusive project was also involved in structuring the partnership between DN Homes and YOO London. SQUAREA is a strategic partner for branded residences tie-ups for luxury developers in India.

Commenting on the development, DN Homes Director - Ratnamala Swain mentioned, "The partnership underscores the importance of design centric living experiences in the fast-evolving real estate market of Odisha. This project will introduce international standard living for the first time in Odisha, true to our Group's philosophy of 'REDEFINING NEW' for our valued clientele."

