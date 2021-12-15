Do you know what are currency notes made of? check out details

From waking up in the morning to going to bed at night, if there is one thing that makes our life work, it is money. Living without money is not only difficult but impossible. It costs money to buy something, to go somewhere or to do any work. But do you know how money notes are made.

What most people do not know is that paper is not used for making notes. Most people think that notes are made of paper. But the perception is completely wrong. Cotton, not paper, is used to make notes. If paper is used, the notes will not last long and will break quickly. If cotton is used, the notes will last longer. Therefore, only one hundred percent cotton is used in making notes.

At the same time, cotton notes are stronger than paper notes. Cotton is used for making banknotes not only in India but in many countries around the world. Cotton yarns contain a fiber called linen. Cotton banknotes are made from cotton paper which is a mix of 75 percent of cotton and 25 percent of linen. After this formula is made, cotton is mixed with a gelatin adhesive solution that makes them last longer. This increases the age of the notes.

Only RBI has the right to issue notes in our country. Banknotes made in India also have some security features. These are security features to prevent fraud.