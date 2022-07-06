Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price goes up by Rs 50

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders are not going down. Today, petroleum companies have once again raised the price of LPG. From today, the price of domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. Therefore, one cylinder will now cost Rs 1,052.50 in Mumbai. Considering the four largest cities in the country, Delhi charges Rs 1,053 per cylinder, Kolkata Rs 1,079 and Chennai Rs 1,068.50. On the one hand, the price of gas cylinders for domestic use has been increased, but the price of commercial cylinders has been reduced. On July 1, petroleum companies had slashed the price of commercial gas cylinders by Rs 198. After that, it was expected that the prices of domestic cylinders would also come down. But the companies raised prices, shocking ordinary consumers. Commercial cylinders, on the other hand, have become cheaper by Rs 8. Therefore, a commercial gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1972 in Mumbai.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders has come down by more than Rs 325. On June 1, the price of a commercial cylinder was reduced by Rs 135. This was followed by a reduction of Rs 200 on July 1. Today, another Rs 8 has been deducted. Meanwhile, the central government had announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder for consumers coming under the Ujjwala scheme to alleviate the effects of inflation. This subsidy will be available on 12 cylinders every year. The government's scheme will benefit 9 crore consumers.